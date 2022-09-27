Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
WTGS
Emergency shelter opening in Jasper County for Hurricane Ian housing
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Jasper County Emergency Services announced an emergency shelter opening at Ridgeland School on Thursday. People with no place to be safe from Hurricane Ian can go to the shelter opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland. The shelter, officials said, can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to stay temporarily along with their pets.
WTGS
'Stay indoors, ride this thing out:' Officials urge safety in Beaufort County with Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The latest models for Tropical Storm Ian predict the storm developing back into a Category 1 Hurricane and making landfall in Charleston. With the current predicted path, several parts of the Lowcountry and along the South Carolina coastline are under a Hurricane Watch. Ahead of that, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office hosted a press conference to discuss how they're planning on responding to the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
American Red Cross opening emergency shelter in Savannah
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at Compassion Christian Church, 55 Al Henderson Boulevard, in Savannah. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday to support those who need a safe place to stay during Tropical Storm Ian. Salvation Army will provide meals for the shelter.
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane warnings issued for Jasper, Beaufort counties for Tropical Storm Ian
New warnings have been issued for both Beaufort and Jasper counties due to Tropical Storm Ian. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making a second landfall in South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. As of the Thursday, Sept. 29 National Weather...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Tropical Storm Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to...
WTGS
Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTGS
Where to find sandbags in preparation for Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — City and county officials have stressed the need for emergency kits, a preparedness plan and sandbags to thwart flooding, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. So, where can you get sand for sandbags? There are a couple of locations in the Savannah area to...
Hurricane Ian: What homeless Savannahians need and how you can help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the storm quickly approaching, many people are hunkering down in their houses and apartments as they prepare for the weather to turn nasty. But what about those who don’t have a home? What do they need and how can you help? WSAV NOW’s Angel Colquitt interviewed Paula Smith about what […]
WTGS
Chatham Area Transit delaying services on Friday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is delaying some services on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. According to officials, the start of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed on Friday due to forecasted winds from Ian. CAT expects those services to resume at 12 p.m. on Friday.
WTGS
Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chatham Fire crews respond to vehicle stuck in water near Bull River Bridge
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Fire is on the scene of a vehicle stuck in water near the Bull River Bridge. It is unknown if the passenger is still in the vehicle at this time. Chatham Fire urges motorists against driving through standing water. This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 […]
State of emergency issued in Chatham County, CEMA moves to OPCON 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chairman Chester A. Ellis has issued a local State of Emergency for Chatham County as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has also moved to the Storm Readiness Phase, or OPCON 2, in anticipation of impacts caused by Hurricane Ian. The greatest potential for […]
Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water. Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 3, watch/warning phase
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Watch/Warning Phase (Operating Condition 3) as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. The agency announced they are closely monitoring the hurricane and coordinating response efforts with local, regional and...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
WTGS
City of Savannah declares state of emergency ahead of impacts from Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of emergency in anticipation of local impacts from Hurrican Ian. According to the city, the local state of emergency authorizes the city manager to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to respond to impacts from the storm. City officials are urging residents to review their emergency plans and kits ahead of the weather.
These City of Savannah services will be closed or suspended due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City of Savannah government offices will be closed, and multiple city services will be suspended starting Thursday. As safety allows, sanitation collection services will run as normal on Thursday but will be suspended completely on Friday. All...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. emergency director reminding residents what to pack in your hurricane kit
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Emergency Management Agency is prepping for the possible effects of Ian, talking with residents about how to get ready and doing some physical preparations of their own around the county. “We are currently in OpCon Level 4, what that means is that...
Comments / 0