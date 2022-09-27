ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Emergency shelter opening in Jasper County for Hurricane Ian housing

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Jasper County Emergency Services announced an emergency shelter opening at Ridgeland School on Thursday. People with no place to be safe from Hurricane Ian can go to the shelter opening at 5 p.m. on Thursday at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland. The shelter, officials said, can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to stay temporarily along with their pets.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

'Stay indoors, ride this thing out:' Officials urge safety in Beaufort County with Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The latest models for Tropical Storm Ian predict the storm developing back into a Category 1 Hurricane and making landfall in Charleston. With the current predicted path, several parts of the Lowcountry and along the South Carolina coastline are under a Hurricane Watch. Ahead of that, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office hosted a press conference to discuss how they're planning on responding to the storm.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Pets & Animals
Chatham County, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Savannah, GA
Pets & Animals
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Government
WTGS

American Red Cross opening emergency shelter in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter at Compassion Christian Church, 55 Al Henderson Boulevard, in Savannah. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday to support those who need a safe place to stay during Tropical Storm Ian. Salvation Army will provide meals for the shelter.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Animal Shelter#Disaster Relief#Mobile#Chatham Co#County#The Savannah Kennel Club
WTGS

Where to find sandbags in preparation for Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — City and county officials have stressed the need for emergency kits, a preparedness plan and sandbags to thwart flooding, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. So, where can you get sand for sandbags? There are a couple of locations in the Savannah area to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham Area Transit delaying services on Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is delaying some services on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. According to officials, the start of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed on Friday due to forecasted winds from Ian. CAT expects those services to resume at 12 p.m. on Friday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
WTGS

CEMA enters OPCON 3, watch/warning phase

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Watch/Warning Phase (Operating Condition 3) as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. The agency announced they are closely monitoring the hurricane and coordinating response efforts with local, regional and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

City of Savannah declares state of emergency ahead of impacts from Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared a state of emergency in anticipation of local impacts from Hurrican Ian. According to the city, the local state of emergency authorizes the city manager to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to respond to impacts from the storm. City officials are urging residents to review their emergency plans and kits ahead of the weather.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy