Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
23 migrants missing off the coast of Florida after boat sinks during Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — Twenty-three Cuban migrants are missing off the coast of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The government agency said four Cuban migrants swam to Stock Island after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. They are now looking for 23 individuals who may be lost off the coast of Florida near Stock Island, Border Patrol said.
Hurricane Ian expected to make 2nd US landfall along South Carolina coast Friday
Ian could slightly strengthen before making landfall. It's forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern U.S. late Friday into Saturday, the NHC reported.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Drone video shows destruction in Sanibel Island, now cut off from Florida's mainland
Sanibel Island, a small community near Fort Myers, Florida, is connected to the mainland by a causeway, parts of which just got washed away by Hurricane Ian. Holly Smith, mayor of Sanibel, joins CNN’s John Berman to discuss.
Hurricane Ian: Fact-checking images and videos claiming to show scenes from storm
Ian was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Thursday, Sept. 29, one day after making landfall on Florida’s southwest coast. The storm dropped heavy rains and created storm surges that caused flooding and led to inland rescues and evacuations. Many social media posts claim to show...
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Limited impacts in Atlanta as Ian takes aim at Charleston
Georgia will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian as the Category 1 storm moves toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston later Friday. On its current track, Ian will have “very limited impacts” for metro Atlanta.
Fort Myers: Hotel staff tries to secure doors from Hurricane Ian winds
CBS News crews were inside the hotel as warning sirens went off. Video shows the wind threatening to blow out the front doors and windows.
