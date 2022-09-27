Yes, the Scouts are back. Scout Troop 342 is back in your neighborhood, going door to door, to take your orders for holiday greenery. For 71 years. BSA Troop 342 has been selling holiday greenery to their fellow South Pasadenans, in order to raise money for the Troop. This fundraiser is unique. Their unit does not charge its members any dues to cover the annual membership fee or to pay for insignia earned by the Scouts.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO