South Pasadena News
Holiday Greenery Time | Order from Scout Troop 342 This Season
Yes, the Scouts are back. Scout Troop 342 is back in your neighborhood, going door to door, to take your orders for holiday greenery. For 71 years. BSA Troop 342 has been selling holiday greenery to their fellow South Pasadenans, in order to raise money for the Troop. This fundraiser is unique. Their unit does not charge its members any dues to cover the annual membership fee or to pay for insignia earned by the Scouts.
South Pasadena News
City of South Pasadena | Introducing New Executive Staff Members
The City is proud to announce that the Management Services Department has three new executive team staff members that the City obtained after competitive recruitment processes. Belinda Varela is the City’s Human Resources and Risk Manager. Belinda holds a Master’s in Public Administration with an emphasis on Public Sector Management...
South Pasadena News
Letter to the Editor | A Tribute to Tom Ashby
My friend, Tom, died recently. In processing his loss, I have two very different emotions—deep sadness at the passing of a dear friend, but also profound gratitude at how our friendship has enriched my life. Initially, it was our daughters who brought us together through AYSO Region 214 soccer....
South Pasadena News
Finalists Selected for 2023 Royal Court | Pasadena Tournament of Roses
Before the final round of interviews, the 28 finalists for the 2023 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank took a group photo on the front steps of Tournament House. Applicants from 33 Pasadena area schools participated in the interview process and seven of the finalists will be named to the 2023 Royal Court on October 3, 2022. The announcement will be live-streamed on the Tournament of Roses YouTube channel beginning at 9 a.m. PST.
South Pasadena News
SPHS Teacher Rama Kadri Honored | SPUSD Snapshot
Congratulations to SPHS English teacher Rama Kadri who received the 2022 University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. An “Outstanding Educator” thoughtfully approaches instruction, shares an infectious love for learning, and cares for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Ms. Kadri teaches 9th grade English and AP Literature. She also serves as the advisor for the Peer Mediation Program and the SPHS Anti Bias Club.
South Pasadena News
South Pasadena Unified School District 2022 Teacher of the Year | SPUSD Snapshot
Congratulations to South Pasadena Unified School District’s (SPUSD) 2022 Teacher of the Year, Art teacher Sarit Swanborn. Ms. Swanborn was honored at an awards ceremony held on September 23, 2022 at the Universal City Hilton. Every year, SPUSD recognizes outstanding school site teachers of the year for their care,...
South Pasadena News
Obituary | Orville Houg
Orville Houg was born in 1930 in Riverside CA. He died September 9th 2022, just 4 months after his wife of 64 years, Carolyn. Orville obtained his BS in Business Administration at UCLA, simultaneously beginning his career at Sears. He served two years in the army, entertaining troops as a musician.
South Pasadena News
SPHS Tigers Football | Team to Play Monrovia Thursday Night
A big question remains as to who will be playing quarterback Thursday night when undefeated South Pasadena High lines up to face powerful Monrovia in the Rio Hondo League opener for both teams. And it has nothing to do with the host Tigers. Jackson Freking, South Pasadena’s top signal caller...
