Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. September 26, 2022. Editorial: Pete Antonacci was the ultimate right-hand man. Pete Antonacci was around so long, it was natural to assume he would be there forever. But his long career abruptly ended last Friday when he died of a heart attack at 74 while at work for the state. Nobody alive has had a longer, deeper career in Florida government, at both ends of the political spectrum.
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
WA--Washington Digest, 1pm update, WA
Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Washington stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Washington and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 22, 2022. Needy kids, taxpayers and the state’s reputation are among the victims. News that a nonprofit director and more than four dozen others have been charged in a vast scheme to steal from the government — and needy children — is another embarrassment for Minnesota. The sheer number of alleged participants and the amount of money involved is astounding.
RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live 'in peace'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The lawyer for Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, on Wednesday asked a judge to free him and played a recording of her client saying he is now dedicated to nonviolence and wants only to “return home to my brother and live the rest of our days in peace.”
Tennessee National Guard deploying for hurricane assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard members are being deployed to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it heads toward Florida, the state adjutant general said. Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Gov. Bill Lee authorized deployment of about 1,200 soldiers and airmen. “As Florida...
Elizabeth W. Walters, 84
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer. Elizabeth was born January 7, 1938, in Titusville. She was a daughter of the late...
