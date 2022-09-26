South Florida Sun Sentinel. September 26, 2022. Editorial: Pete Antonacci was the ultimate right-hand man. Pete Antonacci was around so long, it was natural to assume he would be there forever. But his long career abruptly ended last Friday when he died of a heart attack at 74 while at work for the state. Nobody alive has had a longer, deeper career in Florida government, at both ends of the political spectrum.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO