Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Ramen in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
theozone.net
Let the 2nd team play as a full unit at that point. OSU had their 1st team Offense in on the previous scrimmage play (m)
[In reply to "Most of the 2 deep on defense play in the normal course of the game *" by cac, posted at 12:15:47 09/28/22]. If the OSU 3rd string was in one scrimmage play after OSU's first string offense was in that makes no sense. I did not see...
theozone.net
Yes, all three of those players were in positions to make a play. More Simon and Williams (m)
[In reply to "Looks it was 30 and 19. Simon and Trayanum. Also looked like Kourt Williams (#1) made a poor effort as well *" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 12:43:12 09/28/22]. Trayanum was the one who got pancaked. Kind of scary if OSU would lose Tommy or Chambers...
theozone.net
JSN has put up some crazy good shuttle times. Arguably more important that straight 40 for a slot WR (m)
[In reply to "What if he runs 4.58 at the combine? *" by DaBuckBoys, posted at 14:25:26 09/28/22]. Any scout turning on the tape will quickly see how quick and fast he is on the actual football field. His route running and hands are exceptional. On a team with Wilson...
theozone.net
Agree - I like the direction of the defense (because it's been crap against even mediocre offenses for two years) but
[In reply to "Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:35:33 09/28/22]. gotta see it perform against teams with true talent at QB and skill positions before it can prove to be a "championship defense." Fortunately most of the teams that are capable are back-loaded on our schedule, giving our D time to configure itself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theozone.net
Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)
[In reply to "Joel Klatt says Ohio State is a national championship waiting to happen (link) *" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 17:18:20 09/28/22]. They need to face some elite comp that has the OL to make holes for the RB's and provide time for the QB to throw, and also some elite skilled athletes at the QB and other positions.
theozone.net
Watched the replay several times. It as Stokes (#37). It was more he took a bad angle (m)
[In reply to "TV guys said the Safety didn't move to the right position as the play started *" by Buck-o-matic, posted at 11:53:34 09/28/22]. My question is in regards to the LB's. Both had single blockers on them that took them out of the hole and play with one being put on their behind.
theozone.net
Not sure where you have been but Holt has been running a positionless system for awhile (m)
[In reply to "Love that he said we’ll see 4 guards & 1 big a lot this season. *" by buckeyecurt, posted at 16:57:11 09/29/22]. I must get into at least 100 back and forths with other posters who whine about the lack of big men every year under Holt.
theozone.net
I really hate the idea of playing the same team twice, esp when the first go was a win
[In reply to "Way too early question to ask: If OSU made the B1G CC game, would you rather play UW again or Minnesota? " by JBUCK, posted at 09:48:27 09/27/22]. Someone posted the stats few years ago when OSU rematched Wisc in the BTCCG, the team that lost the first one wins the second one more often than not. I think it’s because the losing team has that extra chip to prove it. They end up doing something new because what they did last time didn’t work, and the other team does the same game plan because what they did last time did work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theozone.net
Same effect for all top schools when they sub in. OSU kept starters in very late in this blowout (m)
[In reply to "Wisconsin probably ran for 150 yards in the 4th quarter when it didn’t matter. *" by NortonBuckeye, posted at 11:45:52 09/27/22]. At same time, we should not make excuses for our 2nd team play. There are a lot of 4 and 5 star players on both Offense and Defense 2nd string for OSU. A lot of Wisconsin starters would have trouble making 2nd string for the Buckeyes.
theozone.net
M loses to us close in C-bus, no other strong 1-loss competitors, I can see it.
[In reply to "Is there a scenario where Bama wins the SEC again. OSU wins the B10. 1 loss UGA and scum are #3 and #4 *" by OSUgradinGA, posted at 17:52:17 09/27/22]. USC is a reasonable threat to make it because they have little conference competition. Tennessee, FSU will eventually get lost in the wash.
theozone.net
Offensive equivalent was the Illinois home game in 2017 when DH fumbled and they ran back for a TD (m)
[In reply to "Poor execution but if you’ve ever gone into a game for 1st time late vs a team of starters its really tough situation *" by cac, posted at 12:12:58 09/28/22]. That play in 2017 was a train wreck with poor blocking and then losing the ball that resulted in opponent TD. I remember Urban putting the starters back in after that in a rare move.
theozone.net
I think we should see the roster by October 14 at the latest..
[In reply to "Was looking for an updated OSU men's baseball roster." by Miami Valley, posted at 16:50:57 09/29/22]. : Nothing listed on the official site but coaches. Anyone seen anything elsewhere? Curious about returnees and any transfers. Here are some of the guys who transferred in.. Jameson Campbell /P/...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
theozone.net
ohio st does not release any real info on injuries anymore. Insiders say its a hammy
[In reply to "Has a definitive medical diagnosis ever been released, or merely Coachspeak by Day? There are three major muscles in " by Iron Mike, posted at 12:36:24 09/27/22]. i said it would be 4-6 weeks for him to be back based on my sons return to play from a similar injury. I think he retweaked it vs toledo and I'm guessing 2 more weeks. If he tweaks it again he may shut it down as the only way to heal these is rest and rehab.
theozone.net
Way too early question to ask: If OSU made the B1G CC game, would you rather play UW again or Minnesota?
Could ask the same question after Iowa, I suppose. I don't think NW is sneaking in this year. I generally don't like playing teams twice, but Minnesota looks like the tougher match up at this point. Follow Ups:. If we make it, do you go to that game, round 1...
theozone.net
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following his 14-tackle performance against Wisconsin last Saturday, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Had 14 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in...
What’s up with Quinn Ewers, Sam Wiglusz and other Ohio State football transfers thriving in new homes?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quinn Ewers and Sam Wiglusz don’t have a ton in common in terms of their athletic journeys, but both can say they used the Ohio State football program to springboard them to current successes. Ewers was considered a once-in-a-generation prospect that the Buckeyes stole out of...
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
'I was a little nervous': Ohio State alum recounts first hurricane experience after moving to Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ceile Moore knows all about tornadoes. After all, she grew up in the Dayton area. But hurricanes are another story. She and her boyfriend, PJ Lyda, who are both graduates of The Ohio State University, moved to Florida about two weeks ago. When news of Hurricane...
wosu.org
The history and future of Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
Comments / 0