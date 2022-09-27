[In reply to "Way too early question to ask: If OSU made the B1G CC game, would you rather play UW again or Minnesota? " by JBUCK, posted at 09:48:27 09/27/22]. Someone posted the stats few years ago when OSU rematched Wisc in the BTCCG, the team that lost the first one wins the second one more often than not. I think it’s because the losing team has that extra chip to prove it. They end up doing something new because what they did last time didn’t work, and the other team does the same game plan because what they did last time did work.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO