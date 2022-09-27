ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agree - I like the direction of the defense (because it's been crap against even mediocre offenses for two years) but

[In reply to "Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:35:33 09/28/22]. gotta see it perform against teams with true talent at QB and skill positions before it can prove to be a "championship defense." Fortunately most of the teams that are capable are back-loaded on our schedule, giving our D time to configure itself.
I really hate the idea of playing the same team twice, esp when the first go was a win

[In reply to "Way too early question to ask: If OSU made the B1G CC game, would you rather play UW again or Minnesota? " by JBUCK, posted at 09:48:27 09/27/22]. Someone posted the stats few years ago when OSU rematched Wisc in the BTCCG, the team that lost the first one wins the second one more often than not. I think it’s because the losing team has that extra chip to prove it. They end up doing something new because what they did last time didn’t work, and the other team does the same game plan because what they did last time did work.
Same effect for all top schools when they sub in. OSU kept starters in very late in this blowout (m)

[In reply to "Wisconsin probably ran for 150 yards in the 4th quarter when it didn’t matter. *" by NortonBuckeye, posted at 11:45:52 09/27/22]. At same time, we should not make excuses for our 2nd team play. There are a lot of 4 and 5 star players on both Offense and Defense 2nd string for OSU. A lot of Wisconsin starters would have trouble making 2nd string for the Buckeyes.
Offensive equivalent was the Illinois home game in 2017 when DH fumbled and they ran back for a TD (m)

[In reply to "Poor execution but if you’ve ever gone into a game for 1st time late vs a team of starters its really tough situation *" by cac, posted at 12:12:58 09/28/22]. That play in 2017 was a train wreck with poor blocking and then losing the ball that resulted in opponent TD. I remember Urban putting the starters back in after that in a rare move.
I think we should see the roster by October 14 at the latest..

[In reply to "Was looking for an updated OSU men's baseball roster." by Miami Valley, posted at 16:50:57 09/29/22]. : Nothing listed on the official site but coaches. Anyone seen anything elsewhere? Curious about returnees and any transfers. Here are some of the guys who transferred in.. Jameson Campbell /P/...
ohio st does not release any real info on injuries anymore. Insiders say its a hammy

[In reply to "Has a definitive medical diagnosis ever been released, or merely Coachspeak by Day? There are three major muscles in " by Iron Mike, posted at 12:36:24 09/27/22]. i said it would be 4-6 weeks for him to be back based on my sons return to play from a similar injury. I think he retweaked it vs toledo and I'm guessing 2 more weeks. If he tweaks it again he may shut it down as the only way to heal these is rest and rehab.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following his 14-tackle performance against Wisconsin last Saturday, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Below is the full release from Ohio State. Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Had 14 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in...
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
The history and future of Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
