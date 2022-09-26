Read full article on original website
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will not air on local PBS network Blue Ridge Public TelevisionCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating the Spanish language during National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in OctoberCheryl E Preston
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Penalty consequences in action as Hokies head to Chapel Hill
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech ranks as one of the teams with the most penalties in the whole nation. Last week, they had 15 against West Virginia, and head coach Brent Pry sat his team down and asked if they had ten fewer penalties, would they have won the game.
cardinalnews.org
Former Tech quarterback now a Heisman contender at Tennessee
In a rare event, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams find themselves in the same boat after the fourth week of the season. They aren’t anywhere near college football’s top 10 and the Sagarin Rankings published by USA Today has them at No. 75 (UVa) and No. 98 (Virginia Tech) after the first four games.
Virginia Tech Football: New Sunday consequences hope to curb Hokies penalty woes
Being the most penalized team in FBS is a goal no coach wants to reach, but for Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry, it is a reality after four games this season. Virginia Tech ranks No. 131 in penalties, according to TeamRankings.com, with an average of 11.3 penalties per game. On Thursday night against West Virginia, the Hokies had 15 penalties for 132-yards in the 33-10 loss at home.
Talking Texas Podcast: Important two-game stretch upcoming for Longhorns
This week on the Talking Texas podcast hosted by Horns247’s Hudson Standish we’re talking Texas football ahead of the Horns' important bounce-back matchup vs. West Virginia with Horns247’s Mike Roach. Hudson and Mike break down the Horns matchup against the Mountaineers, recap the Tech loss, give thoughts on the most important two game stretch of Steve Sarkisian's tenure, and as always go over a brief specific things draft points tally.
UNC Football: Latest Update on Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the North Carolina area this weekend, will Saturday’s UNC football game be played as scheduled?. There’s a possibility that Hurricane Ian will make an impact on the United States over the next few days, which has some sporting events up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Northside-McKinley Game Ruled a Double Forfeit Following Brawl That Ended Contest
The game, held in Baton Rouge on McKinley's campus, was halted with 11:15 remaining in the second quarter by game officials.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WSLS
Covington High School and Alleghany High School football games moved to Thursday due to weather
LOW MOOR, Va. – Two football games involving Covington High School and Alleghany High School will now take place Thursday night (Sept. 29) rather than Friday. This is due to the threat of severe weather expected in our region as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. School officials say...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
tvtechnology.com
Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg
ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
Burning Laws take effect October 1st
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can’t start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the importance […]
coastalreview.org
Division will not open fall recreational striped bass season
The fall recreational striped bass season in the Albemarle Sound Management Area will not open in 2022, the Division of Marine Fisheries announced Monday. The division said that further harvest reductions were prompted by a stock assessment update with last year’s data. The division said its 2021 Fishery Management...
WVDOH awards contract to replace iconic Greenbrier County bridge
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Triton Construction...
