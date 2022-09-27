ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Gilroy Dispatch

City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park

The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Ramon, CA
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian

Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Localevent#Mobile#The Fairmont Hotel
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now

South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers. Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Money

San Jose, California

Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity. The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC Bay Area

Largest Active Santa Clara Valley Reservoir Only at 39% Capacity

The largest active reservoir in the Santa Clara Valley was only at 39% capacity Tuesday, and the water agency doesn’t expect things to improve for several years. The water level at Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, is expected to stay low, even if there’s an abnormally high rainy season. Lexington currently is the largest reservoir in the valley with Anderson Reservoir offline for a years-long seismic retrofit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
sfstandard.com

Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes

A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

2 Stylish LA-Based Restaurants Are Coming to Silicon Valley Next Year

Silicon Valley residents are getting a duo of new restaurants from experienced Los Angeles-based hospitality firm Innovative Dining Group next year. The restaurant company behind brands including Sushi Roku, Katana, and BOA Steakhouse plans to expand north with two new restaurants in Palo Alto. The first will be a seventh...
PALO ALTO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Camping ban near Gilroy schools may move forward

Crews recently cleared a homeless encampment underneath a bridge on IOOF Avenue that crosses Miller Slough, where parents of students from the adjacent schools have frequently expressed their concerns over safety for their children. But with limited shelters already at capacity, those who were asked to move along have nowhere...
GILROY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population

Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy