Effective: 2022-09-30 07:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 07:41:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EDT. Target Area: Manatee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Manatee River At Rye Bridge affecting Manatee County. .No rain is forecast for the next several days and this should allow rivers to begin to slowly recede over the next week. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Manatee River At Rye Bridge. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water reaches the foundations of elevated homes and the Christian Retreat center. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EDT Friday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 2.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 09/22/1979. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Manatee River Rye Bridge 11.0 15.2 Fri 6 am 14.0 10.9 2.0 2.0

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO