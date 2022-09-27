ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Rangers Affiliate on Verge of Championship

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

The Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate has a 1-0 lead in the Texas League Championship Series, which continues on Tuesday.

The Frisco RoughRiders are one win away from winning the Texas League title as they prepare for Game 2 of the championship series on Tuesday in Wichita.

The RoughRiders, who swept San Antonio to win the South Division Championship Series, defeated the Wind Surge 11-3 on Sunday night at Riders Stadium.

Frisco, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A franchise, features some of the top prospects in the Rangers organization. Many of them contributed to Sunday’s victory.

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas , the Rangers’ No. 22 prospect per MLB.com , had four hits and scored two runs against Wichita, as catcher Scott Capers had two home runs.

Outfielder Evan Carter , who was named the Rangers Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America , drew four walks on Sunday.

Second baseman Justin Foscue, who is the Rangers’ No. 5 prospect, went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored.

Other Top 30 prospects like outfielders Thomas Saggese and Aaron Zavala , and infielder Luisangel Acuña, were in the starting lineup.

Mason Englert, who is now the Rangers’ No. 30 prospect, started and threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits and a run while walking three hitters. He also struck out three.

Several RoughRiders were announced as part of the Arizona Fall League rosters on Friday . So once they’re done with the Texas League postseason, they’ll head to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., to begin play there. Those players include Acuña and Zavala, along with Trevor Hauver , pitcher Nick Starr and pitcher Grant Wolfram

Also on the AFL list are first-round pick and pitcher Kumar Rocker .

