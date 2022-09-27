Footage shows Trump ally Roger Stone urging violence before tallying 2020 election results

Lara Trump received criticism on social media over a video she posted of her son playing in the rain caused by Hurricane Ian. The wife of Eric Trump, who is the son of former President Donald Trump, posted a video of her 5-year-old son, Eric L. Trump, riding a toy construction front-loader in the pouring rain in Jupiter, Florida, where the family lives. The son, who goes by his middle name Luke, had placed his left hand over his eyes, while his mother encouraged him by saying, "You can do it. Let's go," as she filmed him.

JUPITER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO