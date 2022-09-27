Footage shows Trump ally Roger Stone urging violence before tallying 2020 election results

Read full article on original website
Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago
You next Stone, we're coming for you! You won't escape justice, not after what you Trump conspired to do, on Jan 6th. TickTock, TickTock, the clock is running out.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special master review
The special master will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on files lugged to Mar-a-Lago. None of the five vendors the DOJ suggested to scan docs wanted to work with Trump, per a new filing. The DOJ asked for one more day to choose someone to...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him
Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
CNBC
Trump has failed to show he declassified docs seized from Mar-a-Lago, DOJ tells appeals court
The DOJ told a federal appeals court that Donald Trump has repeatedly failed to show that he declassified government records taken from his Florida home. The department is seeking to resume its review of records marked classified that were seized from Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago in an FBI raid.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Washington Examiner
Lara Trump draws ire for filming her child playing in Hurricane Ian's downpour
Lara Trump received criticism on social media over a video she posted of her son playing in the rain caused by Hurricane Ian. The wife of Eric Trump, who is the son of former President Donald Trump, posted a video of her 5-year-old son, Eric L. Trump, riding a toy construction front-loader in the pouring rain in Jupiter, Florida, where the family lives. The son, who goes by his middle name Luke, had placed his left hand over his eyes, while his mother encouraged him by saying, "You can do it. Let's go," as she filmed him.
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
Mark Meadows' Newly Revealed Text Messages Clarify Role In Attempts To Overturn Election
Hundreds of newly revealed text messages proposing strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election that were turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee by Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are now clarifying his alleged role in the effort, according to The Guardian. Many...
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
Justice Department reveals new information about what was taken in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
The Department of Justice has revealed new information about what was taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during the FBI's raid. The DOJ included a new inventory in an affidavit submitted on Monday that paints a full picture of what was collected in the raid, according to a CNN report. The new affidavit had been requested by special master Raymond Dearie in the wake of the former president making unfounded allegations the FBI may have planted items at his home.
Justice Department argues Trump should organize seized documents in new filing
The Department of Justice argued to special master Raymond Dearie that former President Donald Trump should have to categorize which documents were seized from Mar-a-Lago and address if any documents were not part of the FBI's August raid on the Florida resort.
Promoter of paid Trump speeches reportedly facing bankruptcy
The company that signed a multi-million-dollar deal to promote paid appearances by former president Donald Trump is reportedly struggling to keep the lights on and continue to pay vendors, employees and investors. According to The Washington Post, the American Freedom Tour has now called off events previously scheduled in several...
