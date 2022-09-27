Read full article on original website
Lookout Landing
How the Mariners can clinch a playoff spot and end their postseason drought
To paraphrase Han Solo, “Never tell me the odds - unless they show a 99.9% likelihood of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.”. Tonight, the Mariners embark on a 10 game homestand to close out the regular season, and there is a 99.9% chance that one of those games will end with the first playoff clinching celebration the T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field clubhouse has seen in more than two decades (And yes, said celebration could come after a loss - we’ll get to that in a bit.).
Mariners' magic number for MLB playoffs: Where Seattle stands in American League
SEATTLE — Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the lexicon of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP)Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. ”For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Central Illinois Proud
With division clinched, Yankees look to finish off Jays
The New York Yankees are the American League East champions, but Aaron Judge has some unfinished business to tend to Wednesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays while Judge went 0-for-1 with four walks and two runs.
Central Illinois Proud
White Sox look to end slide, get offense going vs. Twins
Chicago interim manager Miguel Cairo tore into the White Sox’s effort after they finished an 0-6 homestand with a lackluster 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. How about getting just two hits and striking out 14 times in a 4-0 loss to Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, their seventh straight defeat.
Central Illinois Proud
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Central Illinois Proud
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st
WASHINGTON (AP)Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris...
Central Illinois Proud
Brewers boost playoff hopes with 5-1 victory over Cardinals
MILWAUKEE (AP)Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the...
Central Illinois Proud
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP)Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in...
Central Illinois Proud
Guardians’ Cal Quantrill puts perfect home mark on line vs. Rays
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday looking to make a bit of history. Quantrill will seek to remain perfect at home when he and his teammates close a three-game series against the visiting Rays. With Cleveland locked into the No. 3 spot among...
Central Illinois Proud
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians. The Tampa Bay Rays have been anticipating the return of Tyler Glasnow for quite some time, and the wait is about to come to an end in Cleveland. The former Rays ace will make his first major league start in over...
Central Illinois Proud
Phillies ask Aaron Nola to top Cubs, stop road skid
Bucking his own personal history, Aaron Nola has enjoyed September success this season, helping the Philadelphia Phillies remain in position to claim the National League’s final wild-card spot. Looking to build on another stellar outing, Nola will attempt to end Philadelphia’s five-game road losing streak on Wednesday when the...
Central Illinois Proud
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP)With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs – including the game-winning single in the 10th inning – to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Central Illinois Proud
Nathan Eovaldi returns for Red Sox-O’s finale
Nathan Eovaldi returns to the mound as the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a four-game series and their penultimate homestand of the season on Thursday afternoon. Boston (74-81) has been without Eovaldi (5-3, 4.15 ERA) since Aug. 12 due to right shoulder inflammation. He...
Central Illinois Proud
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles’ loss to Red Sox
TORONTO (AP)The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL’s three wild cards, the Blue Jays...
Central Illinois Proud
Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1
CLEVELAND (AP)Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.
Central Illinois Proud
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late
CLEVELAND (AP)Small plastic strips dangled from the ceiling in Tampa Bay’s clubhouse, which had been cleared of furniture and prepped over the final innings for what was supposed to be a wild, wet celebration. The Guardians had other plans. ”We don’t want people celebrating in our house, right?” Cleveland...
Central Illinois Proud
García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP)Avisail Garcia came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth...
Central Illinois Proud
Aiming for top wild card, Blue Jays battle Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will open a three-game home series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday night knowing that they have clinched a playoff spot. The Blue Jays, who had Thursday off, wrapped up an American League wild-card berth when the Red Sox defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run in the eighth to propel the Red Sox to their third consecutive win.
Central Illinois Proud
Angels’ Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th vs Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up. Capel hit a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into...
