Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen Walters
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Related
Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs City Council approves new apartments on Northside
The apartments will be located at Spectrum Loop and Voyager Parkway. They will feature 10 buildings with 3 stories that have 344 units.
KRDO
‘Dangerously out of compliance’ electrical issue forces closure of Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo is closed down permanently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the marina is dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Auctions of vehicles at the police department's impound lot, for which public notices are currently posted in the newspaper, would switch from two outside websites to the city's website, under a proposal from police Monday. KRDO Police said that such a switch would save the $5,000 spent annually to post The post Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website appeared first on KRDO.
Old Stage Road could be gated pending city approval
A meeting to discuss the proposal was postponed till Thursday Oct. 6th at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Schoo
KKTV
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
Whataburger opens second Colorado Springs location with traffic management in place
COLORADO SPRINGS — Whataburger’s second location in Colorado Springs is now open to customers. The new location is in northeast Colorado Springs, and is located in the 6100 block of Dublin Blvd., which is between Tutt and Dublin Blvds. Whataburger had traffic management in place for the opening after their first opening day on Interquest […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges. Jareh Dalke is accused of selling top secret us documents to an undercover FBI agent. Updated: 16 hours ago. Storms possible this afternoon. WATCH - Ganahl and Polis hold first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo. Updated:...
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRDO
New study reveals a shortage of physicians in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study reveals that Colorado Springs is experiencing a healthcare doctor drought. When compared to the rest of the state or country, the Springs has fewer primary care doctors relative to its growing population. According to the study from Pikes Peak United Way, per...
Colorado Springs makes list of most neighborly in nation
According to the website Neighbor.com, Colorado Springs ranks among the top neighborly cities in the nation. The website surveyed people all across the U.S. with questions like: Is it safe? Is it inclusive? Are there enough outdoor spaces?Colorado Springs is the only city in the state to make the list. The city was ranked number 12, coming in after Rochester, N.Y. as number one. The highest marks the city received are for its volunteer efforts; 69% of residents said they volunteer to help others. "We look at cities that have made an effort to not have high rates of crime or even hate crime. We want to recognize those cities that are taking a very holistic effort to create a world and a place where individuals can feel safe and comfortable interacting with each other," Neighbor founder and CEO Joseph Woodbury.As for outdoor spaces, the city is known for the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Olympic Training Center.
KRDO
Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
cpr.org
El Paso and Teller counties have recovered all of the jobs (and then some) lost due to the pandemic
The job market in El Paso and Teller counties has rebounded impressively from the pandemic, according to data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The region has recovered 125.8 percent of the jobs lost as a result of the pandemic, as of this July. The agency bases its...
coloradosun.com
A quarter of Colorado’s 981 orphan wells went dormant when one natural gas gathering system was shut down
Vic Behrens drives the dusty, dirt roads of Adams and Arapahoe counties looking after other people’s oil wells. Behrens used to have his own wells but his business ran aground and his wells ended up in the state’s orphan well program. Behrens was also left with a $165,000...
KKTV
El Paso County awarded $20.9 million to continue providing clean, drinking water
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County say it is taking more steps to make sure people in our area have access to clean, safe drinking water. The county announced it plans to use COVID relief funds on several projects across the county. Many local leaders say they would not be able to complete some of these projects without the grant.
KKTV
Man suspected of arson following grass fire along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of 4th-degree arson following a grass fire south of Colorado Springs on Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received calls at about 1 p.m. from multiple people who were driving along I-25 near mile marker 119. The callers said they saw a man starting fires in the grass along the highway.
KKTV
Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian
9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Comments / 0