Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

‘Dangerously out of compliance’ electrical issue forces closure of Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo is closed down permanently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the marina is dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
KXRM

Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Auctions of vehicles at the police department's impound lot, for which public notices are currently posted in the newspaper, would switch from two outside websites to the city's website, under a proposal from police Monday. KRDO Police said that such a switch would save the $5,000 spent annually to post The post Colorado Springs police asks City Council to switch online auctions of impounded vehicles to city’s website appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
KRDO

Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs military families receive cars from USAA

WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges. Jareh Dalke is accused of selling top secret us documents to an undercover FBI agent. Updated: 16 hours ago. Storms possible this afternoon. WATCH - Ganahl and Polis hold first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo. Updated:...
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
KRDO

New study reveals a shortage of physicians in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study reveals that Colorado Springs is experiencing a healthcare doctor drought. When compared to the rest of the state or country, the Springs has fewer primary care doctors relative to its growing population. According to the study from Pikes Peak United Way, per...
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs makes list of most neighborly in nation

According to the website Neighbor.com, Colorado Springs ranks among the top neighborly cities in the nation. The website surveyed people all across the U.S. with questions like: Is it safe? Is it inclusive? Are there enough outdoor spaces?Colorado Springs is the only city in the state to make the list. The city was ranked number 12, coming in after Rochester, N.Y. as number one. The highest marks the city received are for its volunteer efforts; 69% of residents said they volunteer to help others. "We look at cities that have made an effort to not have high rates of crime or even hate crime. We want to recognize those cities that are taking a very holistic effort to create a world and a place where individuals can feel safe and comfortable interacting with each other," Neighbor founder and CEO Joseph Woodbury.As for outdoor spaces, the city is known for the Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Olympic Training Center. 
KRDO

Public input sought on future design of Colorado Springs community park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to provide ideas and input on the design and development of Coleman Community Park. A community forum regarding the design of the park will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sand Creek High School. This will be the second of three planned forums that will help inform the park's master plan.
KKTV

Colorado families affected by Hurricane Ian

9/28/22 along Corinth Drive in Colorado Springs. FBI operation that was approved by the court, no other info available as of 5:25 p.m. Flooding, damage and more storm effects were visible in a number of videos out of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
