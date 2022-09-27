Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER
About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
Dodge Hellcat seized in dangerous Houston high-speed chase joins Texas DPS fleet
After the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was awarded to the state, it was converted to a black and white patrol vehicle, outfitted with emergency lights and a police radio.
Man gets 10 years for 2020 crash that killed woman in west Houston
Brandon Rashon Freeman was driving eastbound on the service road of the Katy Freeway when he ran a red light and hit Amy Lane Shypailo's vehicle, according to authorities.
cw39.com
Skateboarder dies in hit-and-run crash in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man died in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning in an east Houston neighborhood. Houston police say a man was trying to cross the road on a skateboard in the 200 block of Norwood Street when he was hit by a dark sedan.
fox26houston.com
Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
fox26houston.com
Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960
The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
All lanes reopened after rollover accident on US-59 at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County
Hazmat crews are done cleaning up what appeared to be deer corn after a major 18-wheeler rollover happened in Fort Bend County Thursday afternoon.
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
KSAT 12
Galveston bartender arrested, accused of overserving alcohol to drunk driver before deadly crash
GALVESTON, Texas – A Galveston bartender was arrested after authorities said he overserved alcohol to a driver involved in a crash that killed four people last month. Gill Garcia, 58, was arrested by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission on Monday in connection with a crash that happened Aug. 6. He’s charged with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person.
Suspect and his vehicle found with damage to front end after deadly Angleton hit-and-run, police say
The truck of Hayden Dean Muirheid was found with damage to the front end, according to police. He was arrested for the hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old grandfather.
Highway 45 Pierce Elevated lanes blocked in both directions due to 2 crashes, HPD says
Police did not say how long it would take to clear both crashes, one of which involved an 18-wheeler.
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
Total closure this weekend at Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway starting Oct. 1
Heads up! The northbound and southbound mainlanes of SH 249 and the SH 99 eastbound mainlanes will be closed. See what alternate routes you can take.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
Texas man sets fire to his pickup truck outside of a Buc-ee's in Freeport
Not your average Buc-ee's pit stop.
Click2Houston.com
Docs: Bond amounts set at $100 each for men accused of pointing lasers at HPD helicopter in NW Houston
Bond amounts were set at $100 each for two men accused of pointing lasers at a Houston Police Department helicopter, according to court documents. Jesus Pena, 42, and Jorge Olsen, 21, were both charged with illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer. According to Houston police, on Tuesday, HPD helicopter...
fox44news.com
Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit. A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Houston hit-and-run crash: Bicycle taxi leaving Astros game hit by car, injuring 3 on Capitol St
HOUSTON - Three people were thrown from a bicycle taxi during a hit-and-run crash in downtown Houston on Tuesday night, police say. According to authorities, the crash was reported around 9:40 p.m. as the passengers on the bicycle taxi were leaving a Houston Astros game. Police say a woman was...
KHOU
Bonds totaling $1.5M set for Galveston man charged with murder for crash that killed 2 teens from Ball HS
GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston man charged with murder for the deaths of two teens killed in a horrific crash was released from the hospital and taken straight to jail Tuesday. He won't be getting out anytime soon. A judge set bonds totaling $1.5 million for 28-year-old Keith Brazier...
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
