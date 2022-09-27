Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KOAT 7
Safety measures in place ahead of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people are expected to come to the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. Because there will be so many people, the first step to keeping your family safe is to make a plan and agree to a meeting point if you lose your loved one.
rrobserver.com
Planning to get underway for extension of Paseo Del Volcan
Sandoval County Commission Planning and Zoning’s Makita Hill informed the board on Sept. 27 about planning for extension of Paseo Del Volcan. So far the plan, according to Hill, is that the road is to be extended to Rainbow Blvd. The extension conversation involved the building of the Auto...
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
50th Balloon Fiesta: expect noticeable increase in police officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A larger police presence is expected at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as record crowds and a record number balloons are expected for this year’s milestone 50th event. Fiesta safety officials and local law enforcement addressed their safety plans at a news conference Thursday morning, saying more police will be clearly “noticeable” […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus hits pedestrian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus struck an unidentified male at Central and Princeton Wednesday afternoon. A preliminary statement says he stepped in the roadway in front of the bus. There is no crosswalk where the man was attempting to cross the street, according to APD. He...
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
29 unclaimed veterans buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name […]
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
rrobserver.com
Get your kicks at this new Route 66 visitors center
Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque have developed a Route 66 Visitors Center, 12200 Central Ave. SW, just east of Nine Mile Hill and west of the city limits, near Atrisco Vista and I-40. The 21,000-square-foot multipurpose center includes a banquet/event hall, outdoor amphitheater, Route 66 museum, taproom, gift...
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
APD: 1 person found dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting. Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit […]
Halloween decorations stolen from home in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not even October yet and a Halloween decoration thief has already struck in southwest Albuquerque. Sara Roybal’s security camera captured a man outside her home near Bridge and Old Coors around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning swiping Dia Del Los Muertos skeletons and mock gravestones along with other decorations in the front […]
Developers in Santa Fe trying to pack higher-density housing onto plots
Santa Fe continues to be a hotspot for new housing, with developers now jockeying to fit more people onto parcels of land.
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say they responded to the 600 block of Bataan Drive SW for reports of a shooting early Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived they found one person...
KOAT 7
Hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hotel prices in New Mexico have skyrocketed with Albuquerque's 50th International Balloon Fiesta underway. Damen Kompanowski, the president of Greater Albuquerque's Hotel & Lodging Association, said the spike in prices are expected this time of year. “We definitely see some spikes in our rates during this...
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate unattended death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to Pitt Street regarding an unattended death Thursday afternoon. APD officers found a dead male at the location. APD's homicide unit has taken over the investigation. His death is being investigated as suspicious. No one is in custody as APD...
City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
