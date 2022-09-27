ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, TN

wvlt.tv

One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
WEBER CITY, VA
Tazewell, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire

PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville fire crews extinguish Fort Sanders house fire, monitor hot spots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a house fire in the Fort Sanders area on Forest Ave., according to officials with the department. “Currently all operations are in defensive mode,” according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department at 4:48 p.m. “No firefighters are entering...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Marcus Winston, 55, reportedly entered the zoo Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., which was after-hours but during a private party for supporters of the Color in the Wild Zoofari. Employees told responders that Winston seemed upset and was yelling while inside the zoo, refusing to leave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a flock camera pinged the Knoxville Police Department to a stolen vehicle, according to officials. A flock camera notified officers about a stolen white Lexus RX300 at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, after it was spotted driving west on Merchant Drive, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.

Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman and dog reunited after escaping from shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman said an East Tennessee kennel lost her dog and didn’t do anything to try and find it. Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, they are together again. “It’s heartbreaking, it really is,” said Kristen Dever, the dog’s owner. Dever’s dog...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area

Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children's Hospital's courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area. ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Man Abducts, Kidnaps, Rapes Female, With One Year Old Child Present

A man is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee on ten separate charges including carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. According to Johnson City Police, the female victim and her one year old child were abducted Tuesday afternoon on West Market Street. Police say the suspect, Christopher Wayne Bennett made threats of having a knife, forced the victim to drive to an abandoned house, where he sexually assaulted her and then left the victim and her child and fled in her vehicle. Following an investigation, Bennett was located on video cameras and was apprehended. Bennett is being held on a 121 thousand five hundred dollars bond.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

