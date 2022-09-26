Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Available now! Newest adventures from the famous Michael Vey series
(Good Things Utah) After becoming a best-selling author virtually overnight at just age 29, Richard Paul Evans has since taken the world by storm — most notably creating his world-famous Michael Vey series. The series was first inspired by his son, Michael, and is now a best-selling collection followed by young fans from all walks of life.
ABC 4
Author of popular Michael Vey series releases new installment
(The Daily Dish) Richard Paul Evans is back with a new book in the Michael Vey Series! He joined Surae today to Dish all about it!. You may recognize Richard Paul Evans from his #1 New York Times best selling series, but the chapters of Michael Vey continue in Evans eighth installment– Michael Vey: The Parasite.
ABC 4
Easy Halloween DIY decorations
Halloween is almost here meaning it is time to make your décor really match the season. Meg Bentley shows us some fun and easy DIY Halloween decorations to do with your kids. Including pumpkin crates, easy dollar tree wreaths, and pumpkin candle stick holders. She also gives some tips when it comes to DIYing Halloween décor, like repurposing items, using the Dollar Tree, and everyday items to accessorize your spooky door. For more DIY ideas and just hanging out check out her social media.
ABC 4
Cozy sweat sets in beautiful fall colors
Today we had Bella Lee, founder of Milkstain Apparel, join us on the show. She started this company so moms would have something cute but comfy to wear. The company just released some new fall colors in their fall line. Now is the perfect time to get cute sweat set with the weather starting to cool down. Not only does Milkstain Apparel sell comfortable and cozy sets, but also has a bridal line, perfect for matching at bridal parties.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC 4
Wearable TikTok eyeliner trend
You may be seeing this look trending on TikTok. Makeup artist, Justin Derke, joined us on the show to share how you can rock ‘siren eyes’ day or night!. Derke says that although the siren eye trend can be used for a night out, you can still make it a daytime look by using lighter colors and toning it down.
Comments / 0