ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Public input sought on I-55 improvements

The public is invited to look at and comment on a preliminary design for a project that will add a third lane on I-55 between Pevely and Festus. An in-person public meeting will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Festus Public Library, 400 W. Main St.
PEVELY, MO
5 On Your Side

Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County Job Fair scheduled for Oct. 19

The fourth annual Jefferson County Job Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd, in Arnold, providing an opportunity for job seekers and prospective employers to connect. A variety of businesses will staff booths with representatives who will talk with prospective employees,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union approves new bank entrance

The city of Union approved a variance to allow Sullivan Bank to change the parking lot of its branch on the south end of downtown at its Board of Alderman meeting Sept. 19. The bank, located at 351 S. Oak Street, is planning to expand its building to the south by 3,000 square feet, which would prevent customers from circling the building in the parking lot, bank Senior Vice President Glenn Overschmidt wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen.
UNION, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Government
City
Barnhart, MO
KTLO

Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal

Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Sept. 29 to Oct. 6

Community picnic, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Festus-Crystal City Elks, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City. Sponsors: Pony Bird Home, NextStep for Life. Tumbling tots gymnastics, 10-11 a.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road. For ages 6 months to 5 years. Cost: $8 members; $9 residents; $10 others. Call 636-938-6775.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building

The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
FESTUS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Larson
5 On Your Side

Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#Master Plan#Parks And Recreation#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
5 On Your Side

Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Beekeepers Association promotes important hobby

While many organizations have seen their membership numbers sag over the past several years, the Jefferson County Beekeepers Association continues to grow and has even expanded its operation, selling honey for the first time in its 52-year history, said Linda Els, a board member and treasurer for the group. “Lately,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Equipment stolen from Barnhart cemetery

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of about $2,575 worth of equipment from a building at Shepherd Hills Cemetery, 1925 Old Hwy. M, in Barnhart. A chainsaw, concrete saw, power washer and welder were reported stolen from the cemetery’s shop, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
BARNHART, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mymoinfo.com

New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open

Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy