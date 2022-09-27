Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Public input sought on I-55 improvements
The public is invited to look at and comment on a preliminary design for a project that will add a third lane on I-55 between Pevely and Festus. An in-person public meeting will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Festus Public Library, 400 W. Main St.
Construction starts on $4M centerpiece at The District in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction has started on the second phase of The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. St. Louis-based development company The Staenberg Group is behind The District’s transformation from outlet mall to new-age shopping and entertainment center, which is being built by Chesterfield-based Keystone Construction Company.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County Job Fair scheduled for Oct. 19
The fourth annual Jefferson County Job Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Fox C-6 Service Center, 849 Jeffco Blvd, in Arnold, providing an opportunity for job seekers and prospective employers to connect. A variety of businesses will staff booths with representatives who will talk with prospective employees,...
Washington Missourian
Union approves new bank entrance
The city of Union approved a variance to allow Sullivan Bank to change the parking lot of its branch on the south end of downtown at its Board of Alderman meeting Sept. 19. The bank, located at 351 S. Oak Street, is planning to expand its building to the south by 3,000 square feet, which would prevent customers from circling the building in the parking lot, bank Senior Vice President Glenn Overschmidt wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Counties opting out of Ozark Run Scenic Byway may fully remove Highway 160 from the proposal
Counties and cities are opting out of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway, a 375-mile route from St. Louis to Branson, that was proposed in 2021. According to the Ozark County Times, the opt out stems from public feedback from residents who fear government overreach. Officials in Taney, Shannon, and Oregon counties have already opted out from the proposed byway, and commissioners from both Ozark and Howell counties say they will probably opt out as well, leaving the entire stretch of Highway 160 out of the byway plan.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Sept. 29 to Oct. 6
Community picnic, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Festus-Crystal City Elks, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City. Sponsors: Pony Bird Home, NextStep for Life. Tumbling tots gymnastics, 10-11 a.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road. For ages 6 months to 5 years. Cost: $8 members; $9 residents; $10 others. Call 636-938-6775.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus hotel evacuated after smoke reported in building
The Quality Inn, 1200 W. Gannon Drive, in Festus was evacuated the night of Sept. 24 after smoke was spotted in the building. However, no fire was found, and it was determined the smoke was the result of a problem with a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, said Assistant Chief Chuck Boyer of the Festus Fire Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
myleaderpaper.com
Beekeepers Association promotes important hobby
While many organizations have seen their membership numbers sag over the past several years, the Jefferson County Beekeepers Association continues to grow and has even expanded its operation, selling honey for the first time in its 52-year history, said Linda Els, a board member and treasurer for the group. “Lately,...
KMOV
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
myleaderpaper.com
Equipment stolen from Barnhart cemetery
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of about $2,575 worth of equipment from a building at Shepherd Hills Cemetery, 1925 Old Hwy. M, in Barnhart. A chainsaw, concrete saw, power washer and welder were reported stolen from the cemetery’s shop, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese
One alumna argues for her school to leave the Archdiocese and operate independently
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
New Location For Farmington Food Pantry Now Open
Paper Shopping Bag with Groceries Isolated on White Background. (Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store officially opened it’s doors at it’s new location this week. Nancy Faulkner is the director of the pantry. She says there first day was Monday for the food pantry.
Comments / 0