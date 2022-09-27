ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmland makes big donation to Foodbank for the Heartland and Nebraska FFA

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
Foodbank for the Heartland and the Future Farmers of America both got big donations on Monday thanks in part to a big concert last week.

Farmland, a food company, made a $9,000 donation to the FFA. They also donated about 30,000 pounds of protein to Food Bank for the Heartland.

It's the second year of Farmland's Honoring the Heartland Tour which focuses on investing in the next generation of agriculture leaders while helping feed midwest communities.

“Families and food banks are facing a perfect storm of challenges. Our food bank has faced an unprecedented combination of supply chain disruptions, decreased donations of food and funds, and increased costs for food and transportation," Brian Barks, Foodbank For the Heartland CEO and President.

“Our FFA members are very, very thankful for this donation from Farmland. Without this donation, we would not be able to further our Nebraska FFA agriscience fair, where students can further learn more research on agricultural issues and further their career success and opportunities.” Grace Timms, Nebraska State FFA Vice President.

