New Report Reveals Why Myles Garrett’s Porsche Flipped In A One-Car Accident
The crash is still under investigation but the Ohio State Highway Patrol does not suspect any foul play,
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Myles Garrett Injured Shoulder & Bicep During Ohio Car Crash
3:21 PM PT -- Myles Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain and bicep strain, minor lacerations, and some bumps and bruises during his car accident Monday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Browns. The injuries are consistent with body camera footage we posted earlier today -- taken just minutes after the single-car...
Bengals Reportedly Get Serious Injury News On Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered an unfortunate hit to their defensive line during this past weekend's game against the New York Jets. According to Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com, Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader suffered a knee injury against the Jets that'll keep him out of action for an extended period of time.
Jacoby Brissett has strong response to Browns’ conservative gameplan
If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.
