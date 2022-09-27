Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
DeSantis briefs the state on devastation, recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian on Wednesday battered Southwest Florida, and as the storm continued its wrath on the east coast as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis shed light Thursday morning on the destruction discovered so far. At his press conference, DeSantis said over 2 million people in Southwest Florida are without...
accesswdun.com
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian destroys historic Naples Pier
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Pier, a top tourist destination, has been destroyed by Hurricane Ian, with even the pilings torn out, a county official said Thursday. The storm sent waves of at least 20 feet over the historic structure, said Penny Taylor, a commission in Collier County. “Right...
rock929rocks.com
Who’s Not Evacuating Hurricane Ian?
All eyes on the eye of Hurricane Ian as FLORIDA deals with extreme rain, wind and storm surges. Twitter shares who’s staying behind, with supplies and generators. Who’s NOT evacuating Hurricane Ian?. So, Hurricane Warnings issued for Florida’s west coast has been expanded farther south. That includes Tampa...
wuft.org
The Point, Sept. 30, 2022: Hurricane Ian: The scale of devastation, statewide impacts and how you can help
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: How to help Florida disaster victims. “(Gov. Ron) DeSantis said he doesn’t want people to focus on donating material goods. ‘We don’t necessarily need people to send us stuff,’ DeSantis said. ‘What we need is to be able to help those relief organizations help those folks.’ He encouraged the public to make monetary donations to enable organizations to distribute supplies they already have. ‘Your financial contribution can make a world of difference,’ he said. Within the last 24 hours, people have donated more than $2 million to Florida hurricane relief efforts, DeSantis said.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage
About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
dcnewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian expected to bring ‘life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane, according to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center. Model data released Tuesday afternoon showed the hurricane’s track shift further eastward, which put Sarasota and Charlotte County in the more direct line of impact.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
wuft.org
The Point, Sept. 29, 2022: Hurricane Ian devastates Southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WGCU-Fort Myers: Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian. “The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
wuft.org
Ian leaves behind a swath of flooding before pushing offshore Thursday
Major Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa shortly after 3 PM Wednesday and more than twelve hours later, it is still bringing flash flooding to central Florida before an eventual exit along the east coast. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm with winds of 155...
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Cat 1 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
News4Jax.com
Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows storm surge conditions on Marco Island
A video on Twitter showed the beginning of rising storm surge on Marco Island.
Action News Jax
Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief
Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuft.org
The Point, Sept. 28, 2022: What Floridians should expect as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Florida Storms: Life-threatening storm surge possible as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday. “Storm surge flooding is forecast to be exacerbated by flooding from heavy rainfall, with the Weather Prediction Center placing a high risk for flash flooding from Daytona Beach to Orlando and Tampa on Wednesday. The risk for flooding is forecast to expand by Thursday, likely including places like Jacksonville and Gainesville. Rainfall from Hurricane Ian is expected to be highest from Jacksonville to Orlando, extending southwestward toward Tampa and Fort Myers. Rainfall estimates in these areas of between 10 and 20 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.”
Widespread damage confirmed as Ian recovery begins
Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian
Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
Click10.com
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
Comments / 0