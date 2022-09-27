Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: How to help Florida disaster victims. “(Gov. Ron) DeSantis said he doesn’t want people to focus on donating material goods. ‘We don’t necessarily need people to send us stuff,’ DeSantis said. ‘What we need is to be able to help those relief organizations help those folks.’ He encouraged the public to make monetary donations to enable organizations to distribute supplies they already have. ‘Your financial contribution can make a world of difference,’ he said. Within the last 24 hours, people have donated more than $2 million to Florida hurricane relief efforts, DeSantis said.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO