Tampa, FL

accesswdun.com

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian destroys historic Naples Pier

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Pier, a top tourist destination, has been destroyed by Hurricane Ian, with even the pilings torn out, a county official said Thursday. The storm sent waves of at least 20 feet over the historic structure, said Penny Taylor, a commission in Collier County. “Right...
NAPLES, FL
rock929rocks.com

Who’s Not Evacuating Hurricane Ian?

All eyes on the eye of Hurricane Ian as FLORIDA deals with extreme rain, wind and storm surges. Twitter shares who’s staying behind, with supplies and generators. Who’s NOT evacuating Hurricane Ian?. So, Hurricane Warnings issued for Florida’s west coast has been expanded farther south. That includes Tampa...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

The Point, Sept. 30, 2022: Hurricane Ian: The scale of devastation, statewide impacts and how you can help

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: How to help Florida disaster victims. “(Gov. Ron) DeSantis said he doesn’t want people to focus on donating material goods. ‘We don’t necessarily need people to send us stuff,’ DeSantis said. ‘What we need is to be able to help those relief organizations help those folks.’ He encouraged the public to make monetary donations to enable organizations to distribute supplies they already have. ‘Your financial contribution can make a world of difference,’ he said. Within the last 24 hours, people have donated more than $2 million to Florida hurricane relief efforts, DeSantis said.”
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Fort Myers resident documents the hurricane damage

About 45 minutes south of Port Charlotte is Fort Myers, Fla., where Hurricane Ian hit hard. Eighteen-year-old Bobby Pratt lived in Fort Myers his entire life until he went away to college. But once his classes were canceled, he decided to go back home to ride out the storm with his parents. And he joins me now from his parents' house in Fort Myers. Hi, Bobby.
FORT MYERS, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Sept. 29, 2022: Hurricane Ian devastates Southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WGCU-Fort Myers: Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian. “The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m.”
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
News4Jax.com

Fort Myers: A scene of devastation & heartbreak

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s wind, rain and storm surge has caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, left millions without power and flattened businesses. Now, people who live there are assessing the damage, and preparing to rebuild what Ian destroyed. News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic...
FORT MYERS, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief

Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp...
FORT MYERS, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Sept. 28, 2022: What Floridians should expect as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • Florida Storms: Life-threatening storm surge possible as Major Hurricane Ian makes landfall Wednesday. “Storm surge flooding is forecast to be exacerbated by flooding from heavy rainfall, with the Weather Prediction Center placing a high risk for flash flooding from Daytona Beach to Orlando and Tampa on Wednesday. The risk for flooding is forecast to expand by Thursday, likely including places like Jacksonville and Gainesville. Rainfall from Hurricane Ian is expected to be highest from Jacksonville to Orlando, extending southwestward toward Tampa and Fort Myers. Rainfall estimates in these areas of between 10 and 20 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.”
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL

