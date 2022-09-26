ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)

Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon. The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.
George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family

Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
Dixie D’Amelio Says Keeping Noah Beck Relationship Offline Made Things ‘More Complicated’ (Exclusive)

Dixie D'Amelio's life is front and center on her family's reality show and social media, but there's one thing she's decided is important to take offline -- her relationship with Noah Beck. ET's Deidre Behar caught up with the 21-year-old singer who dished on how going private with her personal life has been difficult as people speculate they're broken up.
See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week

Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection. Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print...
Rebel Wilson's 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to 'Pitch Perfect' Is Aca-Excellent

Aca-scuse me?! It's already been a decade! Rebel Wilson celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Pitch Perfect on Thursday, penning a tribute to the hit film franchise on Instagram. "It’s the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today! 10 years!! Wow!!" she wrote. "Love to everyone involved with these films -...
