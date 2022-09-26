Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)
Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon. The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.
Julio Torres on 'Los Espookys,' Evil Stepparent Fantasies and Landing Kim Petras in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Co-created by Ana Fabrega, Fred Armisen and Julio Torres, Los Espookys is the hilariously off-kilter, campy HBO comedy about a group of friends who turn their passion for horror into a business that helps clients through various problems. Now halfway through its second season, the series continues to be as random as it is funny.
Norman Reedus Reveals What He Stole From 'Walking Dead' Set, Talks Daryl and Carol's Future (Exclusive)
Norman Reedus had a major career moment Tuesday when he received his star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ET was with the Walking Dead star as he celebrated the momentous occasion with his family and loved ones, including longtime love Diane Kruger, son Mingus and his mom.
Rita Ora Gushes Over Being 'in Love' With Taika Waititi After Secret Marriage Reports
Rita Ora is so in love, she's singing it out loud!. During an interview on the Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, the performer gushed about the status of her love life and made rare comments about her other half, Taika Waititi. "I’m in love, very much in love," she...
George Clooney Says He and Wife Amal Have 'Never Had an Argument' As They Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary
Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."
'The Handmaid's Tale' Cast on Aunt Lydia's Change of Heart After Janine Was Poisoned by Esther (Exclusive)
As the saga of The Handmaid’s Tale unfolds, life in Gilead continues to drive Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) back together. Especially in season 5, after Janine was unable to escape across the Canadian border and is once again a handmaid under the watchful eye of Lydia.
Sosie Bacon Talks Dad Kevin's Instagram Performances and If He Gave Her Any Tips for 'Smile' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon's daughter, Sosie Bacon, has definitely inherited his love of performing. When the 30-year-old actress isn't on set filming, she and her dad are often collaborating on social media videos, and now Sosie is telling ET what fans can expect next from the father-daughter duo. "You'll get a lot...
'Bros' Stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Get Tested on How Well They Know Each Other (Exclusive)
A self-proclaimed lifelong fan of romantic comedies, Billy Eichner channeled years of watching those films -- either not seeing himself reflected onscreen or always pushed to the sidelines -- into Bros, the hilarious new R-rated gay rom-com co-written by and starring the former host of Billy on the Street. Ahead...
OWN and Onyx Collective Unveil 'The Hair Tales' Trailer With Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis & More
"It can feel like it's just a conversation about hair, but it's not," Tracee Ellis Ross says as the trailer for OWN and Disney's Onyx Collective new docuseries opens. "It never is," Oprah Winfrey responds. That's the basic premise behind The Hair Tales, a six-part series exploring the stories and...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family
Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds Attempt to Answer Fans' 'Deadpool 3' and 'Wolverine' Questions
Deadpool 3 is currently in production and Ryan Reynolds is adding a special superhero to its cast. In a hilarious new video shared to Reynolds' Instagram on Tuesday, the actor revealed that Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, would be gracing the our screens for the third installment in the Deadpool saga.
Rob Schneider's Daughter Miranda Reveals She's Only Seen Half of One of His Movies (Exclusive)
Rob Schneider's daughter may be a bit behind on her movie watchlist, but she's not out of the loop on her dad's comedic appeal. Nine-year-old Miranda told ET's Will Marfuggi that she's only seen "half of one" of her father's movies, but said she still thinks her dad is funny.
Kid Cudi Celebrates 'Entergalactic' Album Release, Dedicates Netflix Series to Late Virgil Abloh
The Entergalactic experience has kicked off! Kid Cudi debuted his long-awaited masterpiece on Friday, releasing the Entergalactic animated series on Netflix and dropping an album of the same name simultaneously. On Friday, the 38-year-old musician took to social media to share his excitement over fans' reaction to the premieres and...
Dixie D’Amelio Says Keeping Noah Beck Relationship Offline Made Things ‘More Complicated’ (Exclusive)
Dixie D'Amelio's life is front and center on her family's reality show and social media, but there's one thing she's decided is important to take offline -- her relationship with Noah Beck. ET's Deidre Behar caught up with the 21-year-old singer who dished on how going private with her personal life has been difficult as people speculate they're broken up.
Garcelle Beauvais on the Legacy of 'The Real' and Possibly Joining a Reboot (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais is looking back on her time on The Real. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 55-year-old TV personality at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, and she fondly remembered the show, which aired its series finale in June. "I really felt like that was a...
Kris Jenner Talks 'Tramp Stamp' Tattoo on 'The Kardashians': Here's What It Looks Like
Fans today know Kris Jenner as a powerhouse momager, who runs her children's many lucrative businesses and careers. But not many know that the 66-year-old reality TV star is also the proud owner of some epic "tramp stamp" ink right above her booty. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris...
See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week
Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection. Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print...
Rebel Wilson's 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to 'Pitch Perfect' Is Aca-Excellent
Aca-scuse me?! It's already been a decade! Rebel Wilson celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Pitch Perfect on Thursday, penning a tribute to the hit film franchise on Instagram. "It’s the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today! 10 years!! Wow!!" she wrote. "Love to everyone involved with these films -...
Mel C Says 'Fall Out' With Victoria Beckham Almost Got Her Kicked Out of Spice Girls (Exclusive)
Sporty Spice was almost kicked out of the Spice Girls! Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Chisholm, is opening up about her years in the hit girl group in her new tell-all memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl. The 48-year-old singer spoke with ET's Rachel...
