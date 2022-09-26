Love is still in the air for George and Amal Clooney! The couple, who celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shared the key to their lasting romance. “It does start with love,” George said during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We've never had an argument."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO