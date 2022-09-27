Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Next Downtown ‘hub’? Civic Plaza Project will attract growth, Las Vegas mayor says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas has set its sights on creating the next “hub” in Downtown Las Vegas for workers and future residents, with the Civic Plaza Project as the focal point of the neighborhood. The $165 million Civic Plaza Project has plans...
pvtimes.com
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
pvtimes.com
Some COVID-19 metrics inch up in Clark County, Nevada
After declining for 10 straight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations plateaued this week and inched up statewide, according to new state data released Wednesday. Deaths also ticked up in Nevada after falling last week to their lowest point of the pandemic. Epidemiologist Brian Labus said the slight increases in some disease metrics...
news3lv.com
Circa looks to hire for over 100 open positions during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Circa Hospitality Group in downtown Las Vegas is looking to fill dozens of openings during an upcoming hiring event. The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino Valet, located at 1 E Fremont St.
nevadacurrent.com
Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program
Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands
The City of Las Vegas struck out in court for the third time today, taking yet another hit in the ongoing battle over the defunct Badlands golf course.
news3lv.com
Superhero Thursday: Communities in Schools-Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month, News 3 is proud to bring you a segment called "Superhero Thursday."Not all superheroes wear capes, but they can make a difference. The segment highlights a special group of mentors working with Communities in Schools-Nevada (CIS). These dedicated men and women are called site coordinators. CIS is the nation's leading drop-out prevention program. It operates in 91, Title 1 schools statewide. These are schools educating students with the greatest need.
news3lv.com
El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas isn’t a city for pedestrians, but we could make it one
On a good night—like right now, when it’s not still 100 degrees after sunset—I walk a 3-mile loop around Downtown Las Vegas. On foot. I’d like to tell you why I walk, before you’re inclined to tell me why I shouldn’t. There are valid health reasons to “get my steps in.” I’m Gen X, and there aren’t all that many of us, so it’s incumbent on me to stay in reasonably good shape to preserve my collectability.
news3lv.com
Nearly 3.2 million people visit Las Vegas in August as tourism recovery continues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nearly 3.2 million people visited Las Vegas last month as the city's tourism sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The new visitor volume, reported by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is up 6.4% compared to August last year. MORE ON NEWS...
Mohave Daily News
CCSD approves pay scale update for healthcare specialists
LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District on Thursday approved a memorandum of agreement with the Clark County Education Association changing the method of compensation for some healthcare professionals in the district. In general, healthcare professionals can earn one pay scale step or two pay scale steps to...
news3lv.com
City of Henderson breaks ground on new park with community garden
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest park on Wednesday. City leaders and other dignitaries put shovels into the ground for Drake Street Park, a 3.5-acre property that will also feature Henderson's first community garden. The park is located near Major Avenue...
963kklz.com
New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire
If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
nevadabusiness.com
The Just One Project and SilverSummit Healthplan Launch Free Farmers Market
LAS VEGAS – The Just One Project, southern Nevada’s largest mobile. food pantry serving more than 20,000 people monthly, has launched a free farmers. market in partnership with SilverSummit Healthplan. The nonprofit organization celebrated the grand opening with a “vegetable cutting” ceremony at SilverSummit’s recent community health fair at Paradise Park Recreation Center.
Search for missing prisoner leaves residents concerned
Southern Desert Correctional Center sits 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas and it's where Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence for murder.
Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas
Election night will give North Las Vegas its first Black mayor — and the only Black mayor statewide — as Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and Democratic state Sen. Pat Spearman duke it out to lead Nevada’s fourth-largest and most diverse city. The post Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
Morning storms bring street flooding in the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is currently working on 8 flood control projects in the valley including one on East Charleston. Work here stretches from Maryland Parkway all the way to Boulder Highway. Even a little rain can cause street flooding, but nearby business owners are trying to...
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.6
Nevada Earthquakes announced on Twitter that Las Vegas received an earthquake with a staggering magnitude of 2.6.
