ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pvtimes.com

Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Some COVID-19 metrics inch up in Clark County, Nevada

After declining for 10 straight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations plateaued this week and inched up statewide, according to new state data released Wednesday. Deaths also ticked up in Nevada after falling last week to their lowest point of the pandemic. Epidemiologist Brian Labus said the slight increases in some disease metrics...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Clark County, NV
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Clark County, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
nevadacurrent.com

Food bank gets 600 lbs. of tomatoes from NV farm — more to come thanks to food program

Last week, Nevada farmer Rodney Mehring delivered 600 pounds of locally grown tomatoes to Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, the only food bank in Southern Nevada. The small family-owned farm in Lincoln County—Blue Lizard Farm—was able to provide produce to food insecure families in Las Vegas thanks to a bill passed last year that uses state funds to buy food grown and produced in Nevada for distribution to local food banks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Superhero Thursday: Communities in Schools-Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month, News 3 is proud to bring you a segment called "Superhero Thursday."Not all superheroes wear capes, but they can make a difference. The segment highlights a special group of mentors working with Communities in Schools-Nevada (CIS). These dedicated men and women are called site coordinators. CIS is the nation's leading drop-out prevention program. It operates in 91, Title 1 schools statewide. These are schools educating students with the greatest need.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Horsford
news3lv.com

El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas isn’t a city for pedestrians, but we could make it one

On a good night—like right now, when it’s not still 100 degrees after sunset—I walk a 3-mile loop around Downtown Las Vegas. On foot. I’d like to tell you why I walk, before you’re inclined to tell me why I shouldn’t. There are valid health reasons to “get my steps in.” I’m Gen X, and there aren’t all that many of us, so it’s incumbent on me to stay in reasonably good shape to preserve my collectability.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mohave Daily News

CCSD approves pay scale update for healthcare specialists

LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District on Thursday approved a memorandum of agreement with the Clark County Education Association changing the method of compensation for some healthcare professionals in the district. In general, healthcare professionals can earn one pay scale step or two pay scale steps to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Housing Demand#Independent Living#Ovation Development
news3lv.com

City of Henderson breaks ground on new park with community garden

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest park on Wednesday. City leaders and other dignitaries put shovels into the ground for Drake Street Park, a 3.5-acre property that will also feature Henderson's first community garden. The park is located near Major Avenue...
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire

If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Just One Project and SilverSummit Healthplan Launch Free Farmers Market

LAS VEGAS – The Just One Project, southern Nevada’s largest mobile. food pantry serving more than 20,000 people monthly, has launched a free farmers. market in partnership with SilverSummit Healthplan. The nonprofit organization celebrated the grand opening with a “vegetable cutting” ceremony at SilverSummit’s recent community health fair at Paradise Park Recreation Center.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Nevada Independent

Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas

Election night will give North Las Vegas its first Black mayor — and the only Black mayor statewide — as Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and Democratic state Sen. Pat Spearman duke it out to lead Nevada’s fourth-largest and most diverse city. The post Amid a housing crisis, mayoral hopefuls cast visions for redevelopment in North Las Vegas  appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Morning storms bring street flooding in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is currently working on 8 flood control projects in the valley including one on East Charleston. Work here stretches from Maryland Parkway all the way to Boulder Highway. Even a little rain can cause street flooding, but nearby business owners are trying to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy