Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experiments opposes critical race theory as 'indoctrination'
EXCLUSIVE – A Holocaust survivor who endured Nazi medical experimentation during World War II spoke out against teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools in an interview with Fox News Digital. "In this country, there is no education. There is indoctrination," Sami Steigmann, 82, said about CRT, a lens...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Washington Examiner
Liberal culture is about creating racists and cowards
Figures in the liberal cultural space tend to go one of two ways. Either they succumb to racist proselytism or they spinelessly go along with the mob. Either way, this process destroys any semblance of creativity or individual merit they possess. The crusade against Meg Smaker and her documentary Jihad...
NBC News
TikToker Mikayla Nogueira faces backlash for previously saying that being an influencer is hard
Mikayla Nogueira, a TikToker known for her makeup videos, is facing backlash for a video she posted in 2021 where she complained that being an influencer is not easy. “I literally just finished work and it’s 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day. Try it,” Nogueira, 24, said in a now-deleted video, which has since been reposted on Reddit and clipped on TikTok by other users.
Older Gen Z-ers love big tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Netflix, but Facebook and Instagram barely register, according to a new survey of 18- to 25-year-olds
A new survey finds that big tech companies rank highly in favorability among the eldest cohort of Gen Z, but Meta's companies notably lag behind.
Russell Brand says YouTube taking down his video for misinformation ‘looks like censorship’
Performer Russell Brand said Tuesday it “looks like censorship” that YouTube took down one of his videos while allowing others to spread "misinformation."
'I'm so angry I cannot breathe' says Girls Who Code founder over suspected book ban attempt
Four books in the coding series were found on the PEN America ban list, though how they got there is another matter entirely.
The Verge
Even Twitter is becoming TikTok
Twitter is joining the bandwagon of social media companies copying TikTok’s everlasting scroll of videos. In a blog post on Thursday, the company announced that it’s updating its video player to be “immersive” — tapping on it will make the video full screen, and if you scroll up, you’ll “start browsing more engaging video content.” The company is also adding a video carousel to its Explore tab, which will show you “some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.”
Social Media Giants to Top Creators: Your Terms of Service Have Changed
As creators increasingly diversify their presence across all major social platforms, companies like YouTube and Twitch are rewriting the rules around revenue sharing and rethinking just how generous they should be with their content partners. On Sept. 20, YouTube, led by Susan Wojcicki, unveiled a series of creator-driven announcements, including a plan to bring its “secret sauce,” its revenue-sharing model, to its shortform product, Shorts. But there’s a catch: While longer-form YouTube videos pay out 55 percent of their ad revenue to creators and 45 percent to YouTube, the shortform version flips that, with only 45 percent of total revenue going to...
Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From Jeffrey Dahmer Series Following Backlash
Netflix has made the decision to drop the LGBTQ tag from Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story after experiencing backlash from viewers. The series about the Milwaukee serial killer was categorized with the LGBTQ tag but was recently removed following criticism from the community. The streaming platform tags every show and movie to make search queries easier for subscribers. Searching LGBTQ brings up shows like Heartstopper, Young Royals, Uncoupled, Alex Strangelove and many more. The series and films tagged with LGBTQ showcase characters that identify with the LGBTQ community giving representation to the often marginalized group. ‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks...
Libs of TikTok says it was temporarily suspended by Twitter
Twitter has temporarily suspended the popular account Libs of TikTok, the account's owner said Wednesday.
