Wewoka, OK

What's Going On? In the Metro and Beyond

You don't have to wait till the weekend to have fun. We've got you covered on what's going on!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information visit grandresortok.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL AND RESORT.
SHAWNEE, OK
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
MOORE, OK
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
TULSA, OK
70-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash in Cleveland county

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) - A collision involving four vehicles left a 70-year-old Blanchard man dead on Tuesday night. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound at Indian Hills in Norman. Garth McDonald, who was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900, was pronounced dead on scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Silver Alert cancelled for 94-year-old man last seen in Moore on Monday

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Anderson has been reunited with his family. A Silver Alert was issued for a 94-year-old man last seen in Moore. James Anderson was last seen there around 5:30 p.m. Monday. He was wearing a pink dress shirt and blue jeans. Anderson was last driving...
MOORE, OK
Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
TULSA, OK
Pauls Valley police investigate theft at Tractor Supply Company

Pauls Valley, Okla. (KOKH) — Pauls Valley police say they caught alleged burglars at the local Tractor Supply Company early Wednesday morning. Police say these guys seemed to know what they were doing. Reports say they found tools investigators often see used for burglary in the get away car.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Former Seeworth Academy director facing embezzlement charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Janet Grigg, the former director of the Judge Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy, is now facing charges of embezzlement of public dollars. The school, an alternative option for youth involved with the justice system, closed its door in 2019. The charges came after a 2021...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

