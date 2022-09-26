Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Short Film Puts Spotlight On ’40s South Side Through Black Love And Poetry: ‘We Need A Lot More Stories’
CHICAGO — In the thick of the pandemic, Charlene Carruthers discovered she no longer had the motivation to write the long-form stories that helped define her career. An activist, educator, organizer, and author of “Unapologetic: A Black, Queer and Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements,” Carruthers had long found her calling to be the fight for Black liberation. The page was her platform and the pen her microphone.
wgnradio.com
What will be featured in the Obama Presidential Center?
Dr. Louise Bernard, the director of the Obama Presidential Center Museum, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give an update on the upcoming Obama Presidential Center which is set to be open in 2025. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wuwm.com
'Last Summer on State Street' celebrates forgotten Black girlhood in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
It has been almost fifteen years since the last building of the Robert Taylor Homes was demolished. The Robert Taylor Homes was a public housing project in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood that housed 27,000 people at its peak. The bulldozing of the buildings left many displaced and scattered across the South Side of Chicago.
Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns in full swing
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, back in full last weekend on the Midway Plaisance and across the neighborhood, has long had the distinction of being one of the few jazz festivals in the city with a plywood dance floor. Alas, there was no dance floor this year, but it didn't stop the attendees from two-stepping on the asphalt.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
Former ABC7 Chicago photographer Charles Marshall dies at 87
ABC7 Chicago is remembering the life and legacy of former cameraman Charles Marshall.
'My Name Is Anjanette Young' Wins National Emmy Award For CBS 2
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago won a prestigious national Emmy award for its reporting on Anjanette Young, who was a victim of a wrong raid by Chicago police.The story by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini--"My Name Is Anjanette Young"--won for Outstanding Regional News Story -- Investigative Report. In addition to Savini, the National Television Academy recognized Vice President and News Director Jeff Harris, Investigative Producers Samah Assad, Michele Youngerman, Photojournalists Lana Hinshaw-Klann, Lou Kleinberg, Michael Klingele, Reed Nolan, Alfredo Roman, Tim Viste and the former Director of Content Tiffani Lupenski for their work on the story. CBS 2 first told the...
Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
getnews.info
Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday is to be celebrated by releasing balloons in presence of his daughter and granddaughter
Legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday will be celebrated by fans by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago. Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. However, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.
Meet the Downing Brothers, Firefighters, Real Estate Investors, and the First Black Men With a Show On HGTV
Identical twins Anthony and Anton Downing grew up on the south side of Chicago, but the two brothers spent their summers in the Bahamas where their mom, Michelle Darville Downing was born and raised. The twin’s mother instilled how important it was for them to become homeowners one day.
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
indiana105.com
‘Goodwill on the Go’ Event in Gary
In Gary, Goodwill will be at Rees Park from 3pm-6pm Friday September 30, 2022, with Goodwill on the Go. The casual and free event brings the many and varied services Goodwill offers out to the community. There is no need to call or register in advance to attend.
ABA Journal
2 law schools change names because of namesakes' notorious pasts
Two law schools are officially changing their names after learning more about their namesakes’ long-ago conduct. The University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law will be changed to the University of Richmond School of Law as a result of a Sept. 23 vote by its board of trustees, report Reuters, Above the Law and a press release.
grocerydive.com
Black-owned grocery startup in Chicago rakes in funding
Liz Abunaw, owner of Chicago grocery startup Forty Acres Fresh Market, was one of three Black entrepreneurs to each receive a $50,000 grant in unrestricted capital from cookie brand Famous Amos. Abunaw said in an interview she plans to use the funding for marketing, employee training and inventory — areas...
Sunday afternoon's a drag on Promontory Point
After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining. "Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot travels to Mexico City, highlighting city's economy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is traveling to Mexico City.During the five-day trip in Mexico's capitol, she will highlight Chicago's economy and reaffirm its sister-city relationship. The city's partnership with Mexico City dates back 30 years.Lightfoot is expected to return Sunday.
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Decorative crosswalks being installed in Downtown Gary
Decorative crosswalks are starting to pop up around Downtown Gary. The brightly-colored crosswalks are designed not only to make the area more welcoming but also to improve safety, according to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation Facebook page. The agency says ISH Muhammad painted the crosswalks at 7th Avenue and Broadway...
depauliaonline.com
Chicago’s disgrace: R. Kelly’s fall from fame
In 1992, Robert Sylvester Kelly debuted his first album titled “Born into the 90s.” Only two years later in 1994, Kelly, aged 27, reportedly married 15-year-old Aaliyah Haughton. This was only the start of the controversies circulating around the R&B icon. Kelly was born and raised in Chicago...
Black Enterprise
