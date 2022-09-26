ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Washington Examiner

End the 'Public Health Emergency' and Biden's abuse of authority

The Trump administration succeeded in deploying the Public Health Emergency in 2020 as an effective and genuine policy response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Public Health Emergency, first declared by the secretary of health and human services on Jan. 31, 2020, granted various authorities to the executive branch in response to COVID-19.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

'The pandemic is over,' so stop Biden's flagrant abuse of power

" The pandemic is over ." The silver-tongued President Joe Biden uttered those words twice in a September 60 Minutes interview. With that utterance, Biden instantly dissolved the legal fiction that is supposed to justify his forgiveness of $400 billion in student loans at the long-term cost to taxpayers of $1 trillion, including interest.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law

YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
IMMIGRATION
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that "made no sense"

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
cheddar.com

The Decision That Broke American Trucking

Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Legal or illegal, here to stay or not — migrants should be equipped with skills

The migrant arrivals to Martha’s Vineyard are but the most recent, high-profile example of a border crisis that continues unabated. While many solutions have been proposed – including shipping refugees to sanctuary locales, sending them home en masse and granting temporary stays – no one is proposing a remedy that, even to a small extent, would benefit the asylum seekers and the communities that receive them.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

