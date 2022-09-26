Read full article on original website
Biden’s hunger and nutrition goals confront November realities
The White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health is happening as record food inflation is hitting Americans just a few weeks away from tough midterm elections for Democrats.
Washington Examiner
End the 'Public Health Emergency' and Biden's abuse of authority
The Trump administration succeeded in deploying the Public Health Emergency in 2020 as an effective and genuine policy response to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Public Health Emergency, first declared by the secretary of health and human services on Jan. 31, 2020, granted various authorities to the executive branch in response to COVID-19.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Washington Examiner
'The pandemic is over,' so stop Biden's flagrant abuse of power
" The pandemic is over ." The silver-tongued President Joe Biden uttered those words twice in a September 60 Minutes interview. With that utterance, Biden instantly dissolved the legal fiction that is supposed to justify his forgiveness of $400 billion in student loans at the long-term cost to taxpayers of $1 trillion, including interest.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Judge bails Trump out of special master plan that would have forced uncomfortable submissions in court
Former President Donald Trump got another boost in his bid to challenge the FBI search of his Florida home, with US District Judge Aileen Cannon reshaping the plan put forward by the special master she appointed to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago last month.
Washington Examiner
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Sen. Hawley to introduce bill empowering states to deport illegal immigrants
FIRST ON FOX: Legislation being introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Tuesday would allow states to enforce federal immigration law, including the deportation of illegal immigrants – as Hawley calls for the U.S. to "take the gloves off" to fight unlawful immigration. The "Empowering States to Deport Illegal...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
cheddar.com
The Decision That Broke American Trucking
Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
Biden White House preparing to take executive action to protect DACA 'Dreamers'
The White House is preparing to take executive action to protect hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as “Dreamers,” people close to the White House told NBC News, as the Biden administration braces for a potential court defeat that could end the decade-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
US News and World Report
U.S. Climate Envoy Kerry Calls for Ramp-Up in Financing to Slash Methane Emissions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry...
Legal or illegal, here to stay or not — migrants should be equipped with skills
The migrant arrivals to Martha’s Vineyard are but the most recent, high-profile example of a border crisis that continues unabated. While many solutions have been proposed – including shipping refugees to sanctuary locales, sending them home en masse and granting temporary stays – no one is proposing a remedy that, even to a small extent, would benefit the asylum seekers and the communities that receive them.
U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments
Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
El Paso to spend additional $4 million for migrant busing
City Council on Tuesday approved spending an additional $4 million for migrant busing, as the number of individuals released from federal immigration custody in El Paso surpasses 800 per day.
