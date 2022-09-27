Read full article on original website
About 70% of dogs at Franklin County shelter have respiratory infection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs up for adoption on the north side of Columbus have been plagued by an outbreak of respiratory infections. About 70% of dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center have been diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, a disease that has become more prevalent among the four-legged animals […]
'I was a little nervous': Ohio State alum recounts first hurricane experience after moving to Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ceile Moore knows all about tornadoes. After all, she grew up in the Dayton area. But hurricanes are another story. She and her boyfriend, PJ Lyda, who are both graduates of The Ohio State University, moved to Florida about two weeks ago. When news of Hurricane...
LIST: 8 haunted attractions in central Ohio to visit this October
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spooky season has arrived, and with it, plenty of scary events are planned around central Ohio this fall. Haunted houses are not for the faint of heart, but if you're up for an adrenaline rush and scare this Halloween season, stop by one of the spooky locations below.
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
New adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital under development and scheduled to open in 2025
A new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus is currently under development. According to a press release, Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has partnered with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to develop an 86,000 square foot 80-bed adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus specializing in treating stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries. The new facility is replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital and will be located at Taylor Ave.in the vicinity of the Ohio State East Hospital.
Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
Police: 2 killed in crash near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died after a crash near Hilliard early Friday morning, police told 10TV. The Hilliard Division of Police said the crash happened just before 2:55 a.m. on Fishinger Road in front of Columbus Fire Station 30. The victims were taken to area hospitals where...
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
Jeff Dunham's 'Still Not Canceled' tour to stop in Columbus this December
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeff Dunham and all of his puppet friends are coming to Columbus this December. The stand-up comedian and ventriloquist will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Dec. 30 for his “Still Not Canceled” Tour. People can buy tickets on Ticketmaster starting Oct. 10. Dunham...
‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
Quarter Horse Congress underway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The All-American Quarter Horse Congress is back in Columbus for the 55th year. Tuesday is the first day of this month-long event. This year will be the largest horse show the congress has ever produced with 21,000 entries and 200 trade show exhibitors. Throughout the month, there will be hundreds of […]
Crash involving food truck prompts lane closures on SR-315
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crash involving a food truck prompted a closure of the northbound lanes of state Route 315 on Thursday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the crash on SR-315 between West Henderson and Bethel roads around 2:30 p.m. A portion of the roadway was closed while the scene was being cleared.
Community concerned after shooting injures 5 at Columbus gentlemen's club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for the gunmen who injured five people in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning. Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets. DaeShawn Simington said it's hard to describe the feeling you get when you...
Muse bringing ‘Will of the People’ tour to Columbus in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band Muse have announced a North American tour for next year including a stop in Columbus. The 20-date trek, which will kick off in Chicago on Feb. 25, 2023, includes a visit to Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023.
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
