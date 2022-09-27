Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
International Business Times
Russia Is Urgently Buying Large Amounts Of Potassium Iodide, Compound That Protects From Nuclear Radiation
The Russian Federation has urgently ordered a large batch of potassium iodide, a chemical compound used to block a type of radioactive material in case of nuclear accidents, according to a Russian government agency. The Russian government is planning to purchase at least five million rubles or $86,000 worth of...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
International Business Times
After Sharp Right Turn, U.S. Supreme Court Conservatives Step On The Gas
The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats. It was a short-term setback for the North Carolina Republicans, but they soon...
International Business Times
Team OneFist Shames Russia's Partial Mobilization With A Game-Changing Leak
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization announcement, international hacker volunteer group Team OneFist has leaked details about over 300,000 Russian reservists. The neatly compiled Google sheet, leaked by Havoc, the leader of Team OneFist's intelligence support apparatus Cerberus, has the names, birthdays, addresses, phone numbers, regions and districts of...
International Business Times
Return Of Pet Projects In U.S. Congress Crowds Out Funding For Others
Glen Ullin, North Dakota, was first in line for money to replace its leaky water pipes before Washington cut funding by one-third this spring. The reason: Congress is yet again diverting money to pet projects known as "earmarks. Advocates say these earmarks allow lawmakers to direct money where they believe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Americans Urged To 'Depart Russia Immediately' As Embassy Has 'Severe Limitations' To Assist Citizens
The U.S. Embassy in Russia has warned Americans to avoid traveling to the country following the Russian government's decision to mobilize troops. In an alert released Wednesday, the embassy urged U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia to depart the country immediately "while limited commercial travel options remain" and to "avoid all political or social protests."
International Business Times
Exclusive-Russia Aiming To Fly Solo Without Airbus And Boeing
Russia's aviation industry will aim to go it alone without the West, using locally built parts to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030 and end a reliance on Boeing and Airbus, state-owned engineer Rostec said. The remarks from Rostec, a vast state corporation headed by a close ally of President Vladimir...
International Business Times
Putin Admits 'Mistake' In Russian Mobilization, Wants Wrongly Drafted Men Be 'Returned Home'
Russia President Vladimir Putin on Thursday admitted they made a "mistake" in how the Russian government carried out its mobilization efforts, which saw old men drafted into the army. In televised remarks addressed to members of Russia's Security Council, Putin said it was a mistake to draft parents of three...
Comments / 0