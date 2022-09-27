Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
McCormick Foundation donates $2.4 million to Medill local news program
The Robert R. McCormick Foundation has granted $2.4 million to support and strengthen local news outlets through the Medill Local News Accelerator program, Northwestern announced Tuesday. The donation will be distributed over three years to support the program, which is led by the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing...
Chicago-area universities not making the grade on faculty diversity
For college students Alex Jackson and Lily Ng having professors of color is especially meaningful.
Daily Northwestern
Fair trade rug event weaves together global community, supports Pakistani artisans
Sorting through piles of rugs, Yousaf Chaman stopped to focus on one in particular. Its vibrant hues and livestock patterns reminded him of a place he had been before: a village in the Pakistani countryside, home to the very shepherds and artisans who had produced the rug. Handmade rugs like...
Daily Northwestern
The Block Museum’s ‘Looking 101’ exhibit helps visitors practice analyzing artwork
In the Block Museum’s Katz Gallery, visitors are encircled by a collection of images: a bowl of peaches, a math equation, the moon and more. The artworks don’t have accompanying text, allowing viewers to form their own interpretations. The “Looking 101” exhibit, which runs from Sept. 22 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Northwestern
Social Services Committee approves funding to welcome center for immigrants
Evanston’s Social Services Committee unanimously voted to support city funding for a welcome center for immigrants Thursday. The proposed plan draws up to $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds and would cover funding for the center from July 2022 to July 2023. The building plans come as about...
4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country
A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools. The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports. The rankings named...
wgnradio.com
How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest
Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
Daily Northwestern
Koi introduces new budget-friendly menu for Northwestern students, sells $9.99 entrées
Koi owner Sandy Chen said she remembers needing budget-friendly meals when she studied at the University of Illinois Chicago. So when her chef suggested implementing a low-cost menu for Northwestern students, she agreed. “Chef is more focused on the … price to be more affordable for students,” she said. “He...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Northwestern
District 65 board to choose from 12 hopefuls to fill seat left by Anya Tanyavutti
Content warning: this article discusses anti-Black hate crimes and hate symbols. A Northwestern sociology professor, a real estate broker and former preschool director, an issues director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers and nine others share a common goal: to step into the most recent vacancy on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education.
Daily Northwestern
City Council hears updates on Trilogy’s crisis emergency response program and Living Room
In August, Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare’s crisis emergency response program began operating on a 24/7 basis. Chris Mayer, clinical director of crisis services at Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare, presented to City Council Tuesday on the program’s progress. He said Illinois residents will have access to the mobile crisis line any time of day with Trilogy’s new program.
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 still having payroll issues
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 teachers received their first paychecks for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, Sept. 12, but not without some problems. One teacher who left the district entirely and is now teaching in another suburb received a District 65 paycheck for the first two weeks of school. And...
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CDC's Updated Hospital Masking Guidance May Not Be What You Think, as Top Doc Explains
News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had changed its masking guidelines for health care settings has been headlines this week, but how exactly has it changed?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer is more complex than many may know. "This is a little bit of a complicated...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Northwestern
Dugo: The better angels of our nature
At this year’s New Student Convocation, I listened as University President Michael Schill ushered in a new academic year. As dean of students, I was excited to welcome you, our extraordinary student body, to a fully in-person campus experience. Toward the end of the president’s address, I was confused when I heard students begin to cough. I later learned the coughing originated from Yik Yak, the proximity-based app that connects people anonymously within a certain area.
wgnradio.com
Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest
Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Comments / 0