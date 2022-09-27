ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

McCormick Foundation donates $2.4 million to Medill local news program

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation has granted $2.4 million to support and strengthen local news outlets through the Medill Local News Accelerator program, Northwestern announced Tuesday. The donation will be distributed over three years to support the program, which is led by the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

4 Chicago-Area High Schools Among Top 10 Public High Schools in Country

A recent ranking of the country's best public high schools heading into 2023 included prominent recognition for multiple Chicago-area high schools. The list, compiled by Niche, includes traditional, charter and magnet schools in its public school category, grading institutions by their academics, teaching staff, diversity and sports. The rankings named...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How Captain Jim Lovell landed in Lake Forest

Captain Jim Lovell, who was the commander of Gemini and Apollo missions, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why he decided to settle in Lake Forest and what he enjoys most about the community. He also discusses who had an influence on his job field, how he became interested in astronomy, and the highlight of his career.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65 board to choose from 12 hopefuls to fill seat left by Anya Tanyavutti

Content warning: this article discusses anti-Black hate crimes and hate symbols. A Northwestern sociology professor, a real estate broker and former preschool director, an issues director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers and nine others share a common goal: to step into the most recent vacancy on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

City Council hears updates on Trilogy’s crisis emergency response program and Living Room

In August, Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare’s crisis emergency response program began operating on a 24/7 basis. Chris Mayer, clinical director of crisis services at Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare, presented to City Council Tuesday on the program’s progress. He said Illinois residents will have access to the mobile crisis line any time of day with Trilogy’s new program.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 still having payroll issues

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 teachers received their first paychecks for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, Sept. 12, but not without some problems. One teacher who left the district entirely and is now teaching in another suburb received a District 65 paycheck for the first two weeks of school. And...
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Dugo: The better angels of our nature

At this year’s New Student Convocation, I listened as University President Michael Schill ushered in a new academic year. As dean of students, I was excited to welcome you, our extraordinary student body, to a fully in-person campus experience. Toward the end of the president’s address, I was confused when I heard students begin to cough. I later learned the coughing originated from Yik Yak, the proximity-based app that connects people anonymously within a certain area.
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest

Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
LAKE FOREST, IL

