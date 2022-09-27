Read full article on original website
Cruze Farm soaking up the spotlight after surprise national feature
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee original is receiving national attention after a surprise visit. ”When I heard he stopped by I had to google him because I had never heard of him before,” said owner Colleen Cruze Bhatti. One Bite Pizza Review is led by Barstool Sports...
Cruze Farm in the Spotlight
Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes. Hurston plans to fly his plane along with his purifiers first to Florida once the updated devices are ready. Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH. Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee...
Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Tennessee company has received national recognition. After Barstool Sports gave a raving review of Cruze Farms, the Gypsy Circus Cider Company has been nominated for USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice award for Best Cidery. “We are honored to be nominated for this recognition....
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
UT culinary boot camp exposing Austin-East students to professional culinary skills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some culinary students at Austin-East Magnet High School were getting a taste of what it’s like to be a professional chef. It was all thanks to a grant received from the East Tennessee American Culinary Federation. Chef Greg Eisele, the president of the American Culinary...
Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
‘A university on the rise’ | Chancellor Plowman touts UT’s gains in flagship address
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inside the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center, University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Dr. Donde Plowman delivered her fourth flagship address to a room full of community and university members Thursday. Plowman’s speech lasted about 30 minutes where she highlighted a series of achievements for the university....
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
Roane Home School DARE program
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday.
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
Florida family fleeing Hurricane Ian finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the final game of the season, the Tennessee Smokies fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 11-4. A let down for fans that wanted to see the home team take home their first Southern League championship since 1978. Although the disappointment of a loss certainty wasn’t...
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday.
Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are already making efforts to help people in Florida as hurricane Ian nears landfall. Anderson County Paramedics Scott Thomas and Bobbi Jo Henderson drove to the sunshine state on Monday, ready to aid in disaster response. “We’re not really sure what this is going...
