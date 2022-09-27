UArizona connection to NASA's DART mission

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Stolen painting returns to the University of Arizona after three decades
The once stolen Woman-Ochre painting returns to the University of Arizona's Museum of Art after three decades.
Teen artist creating mural at Oro Valley Walmart
A teenage artist is set to add a splash of color to the community. Mollie Reynolds, 19, is going to paint a mural on the side of Walmart in Oro Valley.
Lithium-ion battery recycling facility to open in Eloy
A lithium-ion battery recycling facility is coming to Eloy, Ariz., bringing approximately 110 permanent jobs to the area, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.
'Reid Park Reimagined' survey closes Friday, Sept. 30
The second public survey in the City of Tucson's 'Reid Park Reimagined closes just before midnight Friday night, which means you have just over a day to give feedback.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – September 2022 – Agua Caliente Park
In the foothills east of Tucson lies Agua Caliente Park, with it’s large palm trees and year round ponds feed by spring water. Originally there were two springs, a hot spring and a cold spring. Over the years attempts to improve the flow of water failed miserably resulting in a combination of the waters, and a lower overall volume of flow.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
Emergence Rental Assistance Program trying to get funds distributed
Pima County is urgently trying to get residents the funds needed to pay rent and utilities, but people like Julie Stout are being affected by long wait times.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
Lightning strike causes fire at Agua Caliente Park
About 30 palm trees caught on fire resulting in road closures and flames that could be seen for quite a distance.
KGUN 9
Long-awaited 'Hocus Pocus 2' matches wit, spirit of 1993 original
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The internet has been clamoring for a "Hocus Pocus" sequel for so long that it was almost inevitable that the fulfillment of that wish would lead to disappointment. That the movie is a joyous lark rather than a middling disappointment is nothing short of a...
Small plane crashes near Tucson; unclear if pilot survived
TUCSON, Ariz. — A small plane crashed south of Tucson on Wednesday, but authorities didn't immediately say if there was a fatality. Federal Aviation Administration officials said only a pilot was aboard the single-engine Grumman American AA5B when it went down near Flying Diamond Airport in Sahuarita shortly after noon.
kenneturner.com
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
beckersasc.com
NexCore Group completes 45K-square-foot Arizona medical office building with GI, orthopedics
NexCore Group has completed construction on a 45,250-square-foot medical office building in Tucson, Ariz., located on the Northwest Medical Center Houghton hospital campus. The medical office building is fully operational, providing both inpatient and outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and more. "Completing the Northwest Medical Center...
biztucson.com
Caliber Receives Hilton Development Award for New Downtown Tucson Hotel
Hilton has selected Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager, as a recipient of the 2021 Hilton Development Award. This award recognizes the passion, creativity, and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on their local communities.
Future Latin American leaders using Tucson as their training ground
The University of Arizona is empowering young women from across Latin America by bringing them to Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show set for this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of southern Arizona’s creepiest, crawliest events is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This will be the 21st annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale. According to the event’s website, reptiles from all...
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
New ordinance prevents housing discrimination based on source of income
The Source of Income Ordinance will provide more housing options for those with section 8 housing choice vouchers
Two upcoming hiring events in Pima County
Pima County Community and Workforce Development will be holding two hiring events in the upcoming days.
The success behind local restaurant Tacos Apson
Tacos Apson has been in business for 22 years. They told us how sticking to tradition keeps them going.
