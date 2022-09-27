Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
9-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
wdayradionow.com
Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo receives financial boost thanks to grants totaling $17K
(Fargo, ND) -- The Trollwood Performing Arts School in Fargo is announcing $17 thousand dollars in grants, received from several FM area donors. "It is the support that we need in order to keep our programs alive and be able to offer, you know for our STAR program we offer scholarships to our students so it gives them the opportunity to participate," said Trollwood's Executive Director Kathy Anderson.
wdayradionow.com
9-27-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:10 - Fargo-Cass Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Robyn Litke Sall talks with Bonnie and Friends about a new alarming rainbow fentanyl drug and how overdoses are on the rise in the area. If you or anyone you know is at having issues with drug addiction please call 211 or you can go to www.211.org for more help or info.
valleynewslive.com
Grace period for free and reduced school lunches ending soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District is reminding families that the grace period for free and reduced lunch is ending soon. Households that qualified during the 2021-22 school year have continued to receive those benefits at the beginning of this school year, but that grace period ends on October 8.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
lakesarearadio.net
Friend says Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Murder-Suicide of Couple near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Friends of Steven and Stacy Stearns say the couple had both been diagnosed with terminal cancer before being found dead inside their Lake View Township home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At 9:09 a.m. deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakotans evacuating and rushing to aid in Florida for hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s usually a safe bet up north that the only extreme weather you’ll have to worry about are blizzards and flooding. However, one former North Dakota resident has found himself in the crosshairs of hurricane Ian. Bruce Asbury, who now lives in...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
wdayradionow.com
Bird Flu confirmed in Ransom County Turkey, Chicken flock
(Ransom County, ND) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a Ransom County commercial turkey and chicken flock. The discovery will extend the suspension of poultry and bird events in Ransom and the adjoining counties of Barnes, Cass, and Richland. The counties were already under suspension after an August discovery in Cass County.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU Homecoming Week underway
(Fargo, ND) -- Homecoming week is underway at North Dakota State University. Events kicked off Monday with a pep fest and an ice cream social. The campus will showcase university history and welcome alumni and friends of the university as students, faculty, and staff join together to show school spirit.
valleynewslive.com
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
wdayradionow.com
"I feel called by God": Moorhead School Board Candidate Nikki Pollock urges for increased parental involvement
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead School Board Candidate says she is running with both God and parental rights in mind for the upcoming November General Election. Nikki Pollock is a Moorhead School Board Candidate who is looking to fill one of the three open seats in the upcoming election. She joined WDAY Midday to share her message and reasoning behind why she is joining the race.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
lakesarearadio.net
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
fox9.com
Deadly Pathogen Hits Commerical Flock In North Dakota
An update to the September 22nd story reporting influenza discovery in domestic flocks. Monday 9/2622, there was confirmation of avian influenza in a commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County, North Dakota. This led to a suspension of all comingling bird events in surrounding counties as well. Also, the depopulation of the entirety of the commercial flock has been ordered before the birds can enter the food system.
