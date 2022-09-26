Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

Read full article on original website
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
citywatchla.com
Rick Caruso Owned Companies No Longer Prohibited to Criticize His Mayoral Campaign
Rick Caruso is a billionaire real estate developer running for Mayor of Los Angeles. He is also the owner of the Grove, which has hosted public expression promoting his campaign. The injunction was ordered in a case filed by local activists who had asked the mall for permission to express...
Los Angeles woman injured by teen hit-and-run driver blasts DA George Gascon at early release hearing
A woman who was injured along with her baby by a hit-and-run driver blasted Los Angeles County District George Gascon during an early release hearing for the suspect.
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
theavtimes.com
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter lawsuit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers that their client has died. David Lacey‘s death occurred Sept. 5, according to...
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
Canyon News
Actor John Strand Found Guilty
BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Board of Supervisors applauds Governor Newsom for signing legislation for Orange County’s Veterans Cemetery
The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved ones,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Due to the Governor’s and Assemblymember Quirk-Silva’s dedication to our County’s veterans, we are so much closer to making this cemetery a reality.”
Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from
The current race to be mayor of Long Beach is shaping up to be the most expensive in city history. The post Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from appeared first on Long Beach Post.
POLITICO
The RNC comes to Orange County
THE BUZZ: Republican optimism around the midterms isn’t what it once was — and leaders are trying to rally the troops. Republican National Committee ChairRonna McDaniel traveled to Orange County yesterday to drum up enthusiasm around a slate of California races — highlighting the county’s importance in helping the GOP gain control of Congress in just a few weeks.
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges parole denial
Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
oc-breeze.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses
An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
californianewswire.com
South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
foxla.com
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
