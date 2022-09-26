ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe Springs, CA

Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

By California Press Releases
californianewswire.com
 3 days ago
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Santa Fe Springs, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
Canyon News

Actor John Strand Found Guilty

BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Board of Supervisors applauds Governor Newsom for signing legislation for Orange County’s Veterans Cemetery

The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved ones,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Due to the Governor’s and Assemblymember Quirk-Silva’s dedication to our County’s veterans, we are so much closer to making this cemetery a reality.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
POLITICO

The RNC comes to Orange County

THE BUZZ: Republican optimism around the midterms isn’t what it once was — and leaders are trying to rally the troops. Republican National Committee ChairRonna McDaniel traveled to Orange County yesterday to drum up enthusiasm around a slate of California races — highlighting the county’s importance in helping the GOP gain control of Congress in just a few weeks.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses

An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californianewswire.com

South Bay Media Company, Local Anchor, Teams with The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Launch Kindness Card Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Local Anchor joins the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to kick off the annual “Season for Sharing” campaign. Local Anchor will mobilize the South Bay Los Angeles communities with a Kindness Cards initiative to bring a personal touch to food delivery around Thanksgiving time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA

