Cancer

News-Medical.net

Changes in temperature may be behind the link between circadian disruption and cancer

Disruptions in circadian rhythm-;the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle-;have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
News-Medical.net

Treatment for neurological diseases often no longer effective enough in the later stages

Neurological diseases often begin with an inflammatory process and the degradation of the so-called myelin layer, which surrounds the nerve fibers (axons) like a protective insulating layer. This is usually followed by the ultimate damage to the nerve fibers (axonal neurodegeneration). The clock is now ticking: while the inflammatory process is still easily treatable in the early stages of neurological conditions, the relevant therapies are often no longer effective enough in the later stages.
News-Medical.net

Using AI during colonoscopy increases polyp detection rates, reduces costs

A polyp is a small growth of tissue in the colon that can evolve into colorectal cancer. Patients with polyps have a higher risk of evolving cancer in the future. - Using Artificial intelligence (AI) during colonoscopy, endoscopic examination with a camera, can be useful to detect pre-cancerous polyps, Yuichi Mori, doctor and associate professor from the Clinical Effectiveness Research group at the University of Oslo says.
News-Medical.net

Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
News-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
News-Medical.net

Study offers insights into how COVID-19 damages the heart

University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study – featuring a small cohort – found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr Arutha Kulasinghe said...
News-Medical.net

Vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients, study suggests

Cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diet with vitamin C can also derive greater benefit from another antioxidant, vitamin E, resulting in a reduction in damaging inflammation, a study led by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, are important because more than 160,000 people worldwide...
News-Medical.net

Optimal birth weight may help reduce the risk of mental health problems in children

New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
News-Medical.net

mRNA boosters associated with decreased odds of hospitalization compared with the mRNA vaccine primary series alone

In a recent study published in JAMA Network, researchers assessed the chances of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hospitalization after three versus two messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine doses. Background. Compared to those who received no severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, those who received a booster dose of...
News-Medical.net

Researchers discover how cancer cells can turn off the immune system to help tumors grow

When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments -; therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
News-Medical.net

New capsule tunnels through mucus in the GI tract to deliver large protein drugs

One reason that it's so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can't pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other "biologic drugs" -; drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids -; have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
News-Medical.net

Disparities in cancer screening rates associated with U.S. county's social vulnerability index

Populations in U.S. counties defined as more vulnerable based on social factors including socioeconomic status and racial/ethnic minority status were significantly less likely to receive timely breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screenings, according to research from UTHealth Houston. The findings were published today in JAMA Network Open. Disparities in screening...
News-Medical.net

Third-trimester fetuses with in utero opioid exposure exhibit smaller brain size on MRI

According to an open-access Editor's Choice article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), third-trimester fetuses with in utero opioid exposure exhibited multiple smaller 2D biometric measurements of the brain, as well as altered fetal physiology, on investigational MRI. Noting the scarcity of imaging literature evaluating prenatal opioid exposure on...
News-Medical.net

New compound triggers the same anti-depressant action as rapidly acting psychedelic drugs

While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the 'trip' could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
News-Medical.net

Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
News-Medical.net

Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L

Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
News-Medical.net

CAR T-cell therapy produces impressive results in first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma

A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
