New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
Bears' David Montgomery Did Not Practice With Knee, Ankle Injuries
Montgomery missed practice with knee, ankle injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson each did not participate in Bears practice on Wednesday. Montgomery is working through ankle and knee injuries, while Johnson is dealing with a quadriceps injury. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field. Eberflus said each man is doing well in his rehab.
How Bears' Luke Getsy Coaches ‘Rookie' Justin Fields Through Struggles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After Justin Fields' second interception against the Houston Texans, television cameras caught offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian having a discussion with the Bears' quarterback. For some coaches – see Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees – those post-turnover chats can be...
Bears Have Receiver Issues, But Kenny Golladay Is Not the Answer
Kenny Golladay is not the solution to Bears' WR issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New York Giants are preparing to find another suitor for wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the trade market, according to NFL Network's insider Ian Rapoport. Should the Bears explore the option of trading for him? Definitely not.
Bears' Khalil Herbert Talks About Texans' Game, Player of the Week
Herbert talks Texans' game, ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Khalil Herbert was a clutch performer last Sunday, taking over for the injured running back, David Montgomery, to help the Bears beat the Texans for their second win of the season. "It felt amazing just...
Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury
How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
Bears Defense Has Tricks Up Sleeve to Generate Sacks, QB Pressure
Bears have tricks up their sleeve to generate sacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the Bears defense to really work, they need to generate pressure on the quarterback with their four down-linemen. That allows the team to leave as many men in coverage as possible, which leaves fewer holes in their zone. But the defense only has six sacks through three games, which puts them tied for 22nd in the league.
Deebo Samuel Signing With Jordan Brand Is ‘Dream Come True' for 49ers Star
Deebo signing with Jordan Brand is 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the NFL's most unique "wide back" offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel's versatility is his greatest gift on the football field. He can catch the football. He can run with the football. And now, he's a...
NFL Week 3 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons
Week 3 winners, losers: Jimmy G goes viral for wrong reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Football can be a beautiful sport to watch. Quarterbacks throwing with perfect precision. Receivers carving up the turf on a flawless route. Coaches dialing up the perfect play call in a clutch moment, convincing us at home that there's a genius hiding under that visor.
JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
