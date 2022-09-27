ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC man found unconscious behind wheel of car still in drive

By Ashley Anderson
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver had to be given an anti-overdose medication drug after police responded to the report of two men sitting inside a car at a traffic light seemingly unconscious .

Booking photo of Ernest Hux Jr. (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said just after 9 p.m. on Friday, in the area of E. 10th St. and Park Ave., the officer who arrived on scene said the two men were leaned back in their seats, “obviously unconscious and not moving.”

The officer immediately realized the car was still in drive and the two were not responding to knocks on the windows, police said on Monday.

With the help of a fire crew, police gained entry to the car by breaking a backseat window to put the car in park. They then rendered aid to the men.

The passenger then responded to the officers on scene, but the driver was unable to make any kind of response and “had to be given Narcan,” police said.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Ernest Hux Jr., subsequently woke up and was taken into custody under the suspicion of driving while impaired and driving while his license was revoked.

Hux, of the Roanoke Rapids area, was given a $5,000 bond and an Oct. 10 court date.

WNCT

WNCT

