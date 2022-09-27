ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls native survives first hurricane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many people in Florida, a Sioux Falls native is just beginning to assess the widespread damage after Hurricane Ian slammed the west side of the coastal state yesterday. When millions of Floridians evacuated, Sara Pucker decided to hunker down and weather out the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
slhn.org

SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota

A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
dakotanewsnow.com

Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
newscenter1.tv

Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
RAPID CITY, SD
John Thune
News Channel Nebraska

Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Genetics and high demand increase the price of hunting dogs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner, and while the price of fuel and ammo has risen with inflation, so has the price of a hunting dog. John Luttrell owns Luttrell Kennels in Clark, South Dakota. He has bred and trained hunting dogs...
CLARK, SD
newscenter1.tv

Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle

Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DANR: Over $167.2 million allocated for South Dakota environmental projects

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008...
gowatertown.net

October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced

PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
