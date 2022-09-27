Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls native survives first hurricane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many people in Florida, a Sioux Falls native is just beginning to assess the widespread damage after Hurricane Ian slammed the west side of the coastal state yesterday. When millions of Floridians evacuated, Sara Pucker decided to hunker down and weather out the...
slhn.org
SLUHN Staff Visit Reservation in South Dakota
A Lakota girl who just received a bunk bed to sleep in. One of the most rewarding moments of Wanda Reitz’s recent trip to South Dakota was when she and her volunteer group delivered bunk beds to one of the families on the “Rez.” It meant that the Native American children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, Reitz said.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota to receive almost $5,000,000 for safer and healthier learning environments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded states nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to help schools provide students with safe and supportive learning environments that are critical for their success. According to a press release from the U.S. Department...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
KELOLAND TV
Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s out-of-state trips shown in her FEC reports
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made political-oriented trips valued at more than $98,000 to places outside South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Genetics and high demand increase the price of hunting dogs
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner, and while the price of fuel and ammo has risen with inflation, so has the price of a hunting dog. John Luttrell owns Luttrell Kennels in Clark, South Dakota. He has bred and trained hunting dogs...
newscenter1.tv
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local snowbirds ride out Hurricane Ian in their Florida homes
The topic of carbon dioxide pipelines has become a hot one in South Dakota over the summer. That’s bringing together many who live in towns and out in the country about what planned projects could mean for them.
dakotanewsnow.com
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Chris Watts investigators speak at Family Violence Prevention Conference in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Northeast South Dakota Family Violence Prevention Conference started in Aberdeen on Wednesday, and speakers included investigators from the 2018 Chris Watts case. Chris Watts confessed to murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters in 2018. FBI Special Agent Grahm Coder and Colorado...
dakotanewsnow.com
DANR: Over $167.2 million allocated for South Dakota environmental projects
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008...
gowatertown.net
October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced
PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
