Brooke County Board of Education moves forward on PROs

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The topic of PROs in Brooke County Schools was once again the hot topic at Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting.



After going into executive session, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook announced a recommendation. The Board would hire three officers for a salary of $67,500 per year, bringing the total cost to about 202,000 per year for all 3. This would also be for a flat fee over a five year period. That’s 76% of the $88,000 salary that was quoted to the Board.

The Board passed a motion to accept discussion on the offer.



It’s unclear where the issue goes from here, but PROs will also be a topic of discussion at Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting.

