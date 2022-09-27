ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Democracy Project plans NKY pub crawl

The Kentucky Democracy Project is planning a series of events to help register voters and acquaint them with candidates. Kentucky’s voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 11. The events include two candidate meet-and-greets, two pub crawls over the first two weekends of October, and other opportunities...
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area

Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
Three NKY companies receive funding for future projects from Main Street Ventures

Three Northern Kentucky-based companies received grants from Main Street Ventures during the organization’s third quarter round of funding. Main Street Ventures is an entrepreneur support organization that helps people with business ideas through grant funding and other assistance. Businesses can apply for two different types of grants through the...
Education committee discusses potential changes to state funds for homeschoolers

Kentucky’s homeschooling parents and students are advocating alongside lawmakers for better access to state sponsored college scholarships. Sen. John Schickel (R-Union) was joined by a homeschooling parent, two homeschooled students and Mark Messingschlager, director of financial aid at Thomas More University, at the Interim Joint Committee on Education on Tuesday. Together, they asked lawmakers to consider potential legislation that would give Kentucky’s homeschooled students more access to Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) funds.
Regional driver’s license office now open in Bellevue

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Bellevue that expands driver licensing services to more Kentuckians here in the northern part of the state. The office, located at 103 Landmark Dr. in Bellevue, is open Monday through Friday from 8...
