Kentucky’s homeschooling parents and students are advocating alongside lawmakers for better access to state sponsored college scholarships. Sen. John Schickel (R-Union) was joined by a homeschooling parent, two homeschooled students and Mark Messingschlager, director of financial aid at Thomas More University, at the Interim Joint Committee on Education on Tuesday. Together, they asked lawmakers to consider potential legislation that would give Kentucky’s homeschooled students more access to Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) funds.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO