Channel 3000

Hurricane hunters flying in Ian’s strong winds: Here’s what happens when plane is in storm’s eye

Flying into Hurricane Harvey aboard a a P-3 Hurricane Hunter nicknamed Kermit in 2018. Lt. Kevin Doreumus/NOAA. As Hurricane Ian intensifies on its way toward the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky doing something almost unimaginable: flying through the center of the storm. With each pass, the scientists aboard these planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.
Channel 3000

Ian isn’t over. Here’s where the storm goes next

The sun has risen over the Sunshine State, and soon we will know more about the trail of destruction Hurricane Ian has left behind in southwest Florida. Many of the hardest hit areas lost all communications during the height of the storm, and we just don’t know yet how bad it was there.
Channel 3000

Search and rescue teams are scouring Florida’s disaster zone amid massive power outages as the Ian, now a tropical storm, continues is ruinous crawl

Search and rescue teams are working before dawn to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian — downgraded to a tropical storm still marching across Florida — slammed the state’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Channel 3000

Live Ian updates: Florida hospitals evacuate patients; sheriff fears deaths ‘in the hundreds’

Downgraded to a tropical storm: Ian weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday with winds of 65 mph, and the center of the storm was about 40 miles east of Orlando around 8 a.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said. Based on wind speed, Ian tied with 2004’s Hurricane Charley as the strongest storm to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula, both with 150-mph winds at landfall.
