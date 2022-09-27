ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas governor proposes 3-day sales tax holiday next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the state needs to make it more affordable for parents to prepare their kids for school and she's proposing a tax-free weekend next August. Every year around August, Missouri and Oklahoma have a Tax-Free Weekend where parents can buy things like...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Mcfarland, KS
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Wednesday’s Child - Alec

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you love to spend time outdoors, you might be a perfect fit for our Wednesday’s Child this week. Her name is Alec and she’s 15 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she would love to enjoy this beautiful fall with a loving forever family.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wibw#Kansans
WIBW

Leavenworth chosen as regional Veterans Day observation site

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Leavenworth has been chosen as a regional site by the Veterans Day National Committee to observe the holiday. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that the Veterans Day National Committee has chosen Leavenworth as a regional site for the holiday observance. She said the Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Recipes
Pratt Tribune

What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Three Kansas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. – Three Kansas schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Friday, Sept. 16. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy