Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KAKE TV
Kansas governor proposes 3-day sales tax holiday next year
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the state needs to make it more affordable for parents to prepare their kids for school and she's proposing a tax-free weekend next August. Every year around August, Missouri and Oklahoma have a Tax-Free Weekend where parents can buy things like...
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Alec
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you love to spend time outdoors, you might be a perfect fit for our Wednesday’s Child this week. Her name is Alec and she’s 15 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she would love to enjoy this beautiful fall with a loving forever family.
Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
klcjournal.com
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Big jump in Kansas COVID deaths, but only 7 are recent
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added 476 more deaths to the state's COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to a total of 9,555.
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Democrat Laura Kelly responds to an attack ad from Republican Derek Schmidt on education policy, a key issue in the 2022 campaign for Kansas governor. The post After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Leavenworth chosen as regional Veterans Day observation site
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Leavenworth has been chosen as a regional site by the Veterans Day National Committee to observe the holiday. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that the Veterans Day National Committee has chosen Leavenworth as a regional site for the holiday observance. She said the Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'
During a press conference on Tuesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams weirdly throws shade at Kansas, saying the state has no brand.
hppr.org
Kansas inmates got punished for drinking alcohol when the prison system was misusing tests
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas prison system admits it's been misusing an alcohol-detecting test that it’s relied on for years and relied on to sort out punishment for inmates it suspected were drinking. Prison officials had been dipping the test strips into drinks to detect alcohol when it’s...
Pratt Tribune
What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
kcur.org
Big pandemic spending at Kansas hospitals could make your insurance even more expensive
WICHITA, Kansas — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228 per...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
adastraradio.com
Three Kansas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. – Three Kansas schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced Friday, Sept. 16. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C.
