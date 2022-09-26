Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
KRDO
Pueblo Police investigating a shooting; one in critical condition
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is currently investigating a shooting. PPD says the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of E. Routt Ave at the intersection of Routt and Jones. According to PPD, one male has been transported in critical condition. Investigations and Crime Scene Investigators...
KKTV
MISSING: 13-year-old girl last seen east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday morning and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. A photo of Nayana Noble is at the top of this article. Authorities say she left her home from the 1000 block of Western Drive east of Colorado Springs at about 12:05 in the morning. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, green pajama pants and white shoes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KRDO
Police search for homicide suspect near W. 24th St. and West St. in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- People are asked to avoid the area of W. 24th St. and West St. due to heavy police activity. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers are searching for a homicide suspect. The PPD announced the police activity blocking the area at 11:30 a.m. This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 3:52 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to and update from PPD, the person was arrested on several warrants and the investigation is ongoing. The individual’s identity is not being released by PPD pending further investigation. UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide […]
24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Two juveniles arrested after carjacking on Colorado Springs east side
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a carjacking robbery on the city's east side. CSPD said the incident occurred at the Arroyo Apartments located at 1400 Potter Dr. When officers arrived they learned that two male subjects pointed a firearm at the victims and then stole their Dodge pickup truck.
Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
sentinelcolorado.com
Investigators seek public’s help identifying armed Centennial car thieves caught on camera and shot at by victim — VIDEO
AURORA | Sheriff officials in Centennial are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car thieves, caught on security video, one of which may have been shot and injured by the theft victim in his driveway after one suspect pulled a gun during the apparent theft. The victim,...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before taking off from the scene. Officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they determined that the The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police investigate homicide after shooting victim dies of injuries
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man died of his injuries after a shooting on the city’s north side on Monday, Sept. 26. The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity at a later time after proper notifications are made. PPD said that on Monday, at around […]
Comments / 0