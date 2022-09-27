ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walt Disney World Announces Some Closures, Prepared For “Necessary Operational Adjustments” As Hurricane Ian Heads To Florida

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As western Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian, which is making its way through the Caribbean and intensifying, Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida also could be impacted by the storm, projected to make landfall later this week.

The park is “currently operating under normal conditions” but its management id preparing “to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.”

“We continue to put the safety of our Cast Members and Guests first and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian,” read a statement from WDW on a website dedicated to weather updates.

The site also advises their guests of closures at their due to weather.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed).

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

The following resorts will temporarily close from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer earlier today asked residents to be prepared for Ian.

“[Residents] should be assuming that we’re going to take a hit from a Category 1 hurricane directly like [Hurricane} Charley, and be prepared the same way – if they were – for Charley,” Dyer said according to Orlando Sentinel. “This is really the height of hurricane season so get prepared for this one and you’ll be prepared for the rest of the season.”

Ian has since been upgraded to Category 2.

