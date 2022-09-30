ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings

By Dani Meyering
 2 days ago

As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.

Important note – Please exercise caution! Roadways will have debris and other dangerous conditions. If a road appears to be flooded, turn around. Do not touch any downed power lines. Please be extra safe out there.
Please continue to monitor news outlets for the latest weather information.

Hurricane Ian Orlando Closures and Reopenings

Disney World Reopening Friday

All Disney theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen this Friday.  A phased reopening will take place on Friday, September 30. The parks will open early for Disney hotel guests, and will reopen in the afternoon for regular guests. Disney Springs reopens at 10am.

Expect a phased reopening in which some shops, restaurants, and attractions may not reopen when the park/venue itself reopens.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is closed until at least Saturday, October 1. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed for seasonal refurbishment).

Typhoon Lagoon Secret Spot Mountain Trail – Brian Kirkwood @briantreks

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will reopen in the afternoon of Friday, September 30. Winter Summerland Miniature Golf remains closed until Saturday, or later.

SeaWorld Orlando parks closed

SeaWorld Orlando parks remain closed through Friday, September 30, with hopeful plans to reopen Saturday, October 1.

Universal Orlando theme parks phased reopening

Universal Orlando parks will have a phased reopening on Friday, September 30. At the time of the latest update, the Universal parks will be open just for hotel guests only. Regular reopening is slated for Saturday, October 1, but could change.

ICON Park Reopened

Select restaurants and attractions at ICON Park are reopening starting Friday, September 30. Additional locations will open on Saturday and Sunday.

Dezerland Orlando Reopened

As a large indoor attraction, Dezerland Orlando resumed normal operations on Friday, September 30.

2022 DIS CON POSTPONED

Postponed to February or March 2023
EPCOT® After Hours Party – still scheduled and tickets ARE available
Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
A one-of-a-kind expo celebrating Disney©, Marvel, Pixar, theme parks, music and memorabilia. On October 2, join an exclusive, private after-hours party at EPCOT®. All proceeds benefit Give Kids The World Village.
$55 and up

Orlando International Airport (MCO) Services Resuming

Flights and services at Orlando International Airport will resume operations at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 30.

SunRail Services Suspended

SunRail services will be suspended beginning Tuesday, September 27 at 8:30am so the track and facilities can be secured ahead of Hurricane Ians effects. Services may possibly resume on Friday, September 30.

SunRail in Orlando – Lisa Wilk

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens Closed

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is currently closed. A reopening date will be announced once an assessment is made on Friday, September 30.

Enzian Theater Reopening Saturday

Enzian Theater and Eden Bar is closed through Friday and will reopen on Saturday for the South Asian Film Festival !

City of Clermont Closures

Clermont Parks will be closed and all recreation programs have been canceled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30.

Please monitor the City's website (www.Clermontfl.org) and Facebook for the latest updates.

Florida State Park Closures

The vast majority of Florida State Parks are temporarily closed, including nearby Wekiwa Springs State Park and De Leon Springs State Park. Get updates at floridastateparks.org/StormUpdates .

Wekiva Island Closed

Wekiva Island is currently closed and shared a photo on their Facebook page on Thursday of some flooding they have experienced. Please stay tuned to their social media channels for updates.

Image credit: Wekiva Island

Seminole County Closures

No formal announcements have been made, however, many businesses near the St. Johns River and connected lakes face a major flood threat from Hurricane Ian. Please keep this in mind for businesses in DeBary, Sanford , and nearby, as well as local parks in the area.

  • Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe experienced some minor flooding and is without power. Please check their social media channels for updates.
  • The Breezeway Restaurant and Bar in Historic Downtown Sanford plans to open at 2pm on Friday, September 30

Orange County Libraries Closed

Orange County Library System will be closed Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30 due to Hurricane Ian. The plan is to reopen for regular business hours on Saturday, October 1, conditions permitting.

Kennedy Space Center Reopening

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex plans to reopen on Saturday, October 1.

Hurricane Ian Orlando – Rosen Hotels Offer Special Rates for Evacuees

If you know someone who is evacuating due to Hurricane Ian you may want to suggest they look at Rosen Hotels. The discount rates, which do not include taxes, are $69 per night for Rosen Inn International, Rosen Inn Closest to Universal, Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando and Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista; $99 per night for Rosen Plaza; $109 per night for Rosen Centre; and $119 per night for Rosen Shingle Creek.

While the distress rates are being offered, Rosen Hotels, which are pet-friendly, will not charge an additional fee for pets.

To book a reservation, call 866-33-ROSEN (76736).

Some News That Will ‘Perk' You Up…

On Thursday, Sept. 29 (National Coffee Day), guests visiting Barnie’s Winter Park café located in Park Ave. will enjoy 50% off any cup of coffee, including its signature drinks like the Honey Lavender Latte, and favorites like the Barnie’s Nitro Cold Brew. This offer is available only on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Barnie's Winter Park Cafe

In addition, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, everyone can refuel their home coffee bars with 25% off sitewide on BarniesCoffee.com using the promo code COFFEEWEEK.

Airplay by Creative City new dates

Airplay Presented by Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
NEW OPENING DATE October 8-30, 2022
Seneff Arts Plaza at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Experience art like never before: Giant, immersive, and… inflatable. Journey through the UK’s “Architects of Air”, a massive, inflatable architectural walkthrough experience of color, light and shape. Adventure through a giant, inflatable garden. Meet larger-than-life inflatable characters.
$20 – timed entry reservation required

Please stay safe during the recovery of Hurricane Ian, Orlando. We will provide updates as announcements are made, and as we can.

