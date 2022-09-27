ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Pain Awareness Month – Guthrie Hospital

By Trina Catteson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNnbx_0iBNqve200

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)  – September is Pain Awareness Month in the United States. The American Chronic Pain Association declared this month as an opportunity to raise awareness of pain management and issues that can arise regarding chronic pain.

Millions of people in America suffer from chronic pain. Chronic pain is defined simply as pain that lasts longer than it is expected to. Burning your finger on the stove should only leave you in pain for around a week. But, if the pain extends that time, it is considered chronic pain.

Fortunately, there are several ways to relieve chronic pain. Physical therapy is a popular option as it can be used to heal people of all ages. Injections such as cortisone can help decrease your body’s natural response to pain and reduce symptoms such as swelling. There are also chiropractors you can seek for help with pain throughout several areas of your body. Surgery, which is often the last resort, can also treat chronic pain permanently in some cases.

The main goal of doctors when they help treat your chronic pain is to help you feel your best. While over the counter pain killers such as Advil or Tylenol can relieve pain temporarily, Dr. Simon Shapiro, interventional pain management physician at Guthrie Hospital says it is important to know the warning signs of chronic pain and what options may be available for you.

“The importance of spreading awareness on these topics is that they are so common. They effect so many people and yet people may not know all of the options that are available for them,” Dr. Shapiro says. “Knowing what is available and what fits right for the patient is extremely important.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
SPENCER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Arnot Health Holds Hiring Event for New Rehab Unit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health will be holding an in-person hiring event with open interviews. The event will take place on Wedneday, October 5th, from 4-7 PM on the Saint Joseph's Campus on 555 Saint Joseph's Boulevard in Elmira. A member of the Human Resources team will be on hand to direct attendees.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Horseheads, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning native riding out Hurricane Ian

(WENY) -- Debbie Dupuy and her husband moved down to Frostproof, Florida permanently in July from Corning. They're one of roughly 40 residents who are staying put in their housing complex, Whispering Pines, during Hurricane Ian. “Luckily, right now, we don't have any evacuation notices for our immediate area, so...
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Sysco Syracuse teamsters go on strike

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Last night, at 9 p.m., over 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. While this strike took place in Syracuse, it affects local restaurants here in Elmira. 18 News spoke with The Elbow Room to hear how this news is affecting them. “What this […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Killers#Chronic Pain#Diseases#General Health#Tylenol
iheart.com

Ontario County Health Department Urges Residents to Get Flu Shot Soon

The Ontario County Health Department is encouraging residents to get their flu shot soon...preferably before Halloween. The department says the influenza virus is already circulating in Ontario County, and the vaccine can take up to two weeks to provide maximum immunity. Health officials look to the Southern Hemisphere to predict...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

How will Hurricane Ian affect flights from Elmira to Florida?

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in Florida this week, travel to and from the Sunshine State is facing problems. Allegiant Air, which flies out of the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, told 18 News on Sept. 27 that the company has cancelled a total of 155 flights in and out […]
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer

Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
HOMER, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
uncoveringnewyork.com

Visiting the Fantastic Overlook in Mossy Bank Park in Bath, NY

Located on a bluff high overlooking Bath, NY, you’ll find the beautiful Mossy Bank Park. This 167-acre park was created in the aftermath of a wildfire in 1963 which burned much of the escarpment. The town of Bath purchased the land to create a park centered around a fantastic overlook 500 feet above the valley far below.
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide financial assistance for Steuben County Flooding Victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding. A press […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County teen dies in car crash

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy