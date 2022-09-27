ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

NJ.com

Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:

Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Wallkill Valley downs Kittatinny

Dante Torres scored the only goal of the game for Wallkill Valley in its 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Hampton. William Hasbrouck recorded three saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Soccer
Sports
NJ.com

South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory

South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5

One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
sjuhawknews.com

2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly

The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

HS football: Statewide single-game best performances through Week 4

Through the first four weeks of the season -- five if you include Week 0 -- we’ve seen some eye-popping single-game statistics put up by players across the state. There have been players who have thrown for more than 300 yards in a game, rushed for more than 200 yards, and have racked up the tackles and touchdowns on a single weekend.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Mike’s coming to Hartford Corners in Delran

Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Hartford Corners, a 215,000-square-foot retail property in Delran, Levin Management Corp. announced Wednesday. The fast-casual sandwich franchise will be taking an 1,800-square-foot lease on the property, which is located at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road in Burlington County. Jersey Mike’s...
DELRAN, NJ
