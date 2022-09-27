Read full article on original website
Camden County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Gloucester Catholic ties Woodstown
Nick Renz scored his team-high sixth goal of the year off an assist from Trey Battle to help Gloucester Catholic earn a 1-1 tie with Woodstown in Sewell. Brent Williams converted a pass from Evan Gao in the 11th minute to give Woodstown a 1-0 lead before Renz tied it in the 31st minute.
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 29: Penns Grove topples Pitman
Vincente Bonola finished with two goals and an assist in leading Penns Grove to a 3-1 win over Pitman Thursday in Pitman. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Devils (6-2). Sebastian Hernandez also scored while Ruben Dominguez notched two assists. Elijah Crispin had the goal...
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
Monmouth County boys soccer for Thursday Sept. 29: No. 4 Christian Brothers wins in OT
Cameron D’Alterio scored off an assist from Lawrence Mancino to lift Christian Brothers, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 overtime win over Manalapan in Lincroft. Christian Brothers extended its winning streak to eight since a season-opening loss to Marlboro. Manalapan fell to 4-4-1. Freehold Township...
Hunterdon County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: South Hunterdon wins one-goal game
Luis Sanchez scored the game-winner three minutes left in overtime for South Hunterdon in its 3-2 win over Belvidere in Lambertville. Kyle Ingersoll added two goals for South Hunterdon on a driven ball from 20 yards out and on a bending ball into the corner of the net from 30 yards out.
Salem County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Gilligan, Schalick blank Salem
Nigel Gilligan made six stops in goal to lift Schalick to a 1-0 victory over Salem Thursday in Pittsgrove Township. The win was the fourth in a row for the Cougars (5-3-1). Lena Virga set up Korin Robbins for the game’s only goal. Abby Boggs had 14 saves for...
Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:
Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
Ocean County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Barnegat, Florence take home wins
Camryn White scored both goals for Barnegat as it defeated Jackson Memorial 2-1 in Barnegat. Alyson Sojak assisted with Emalie Menegus posting six saves in goal for Barnegat (7-2-1). Sophia Devaney scored the only goal for Jackson Memorial (2-6) with Nicole Pappalardo assisting. Jordan Czaczkowski had eight saves. Florence 6,...
Mercer County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hopewell Valley earns shutout; Notre Dame wins
Tom Hooks scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 3-0 win over Trenton, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley (9-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alex Syzmanik made seven saves to earn the shutout. Francisco Liima made seven saves for Trenton (2-8). Notre Dame 3, Robbinsville 1. Will...
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Wallkill Valley downs Kittatinny
Dante Torres scored the only goal of the game for Wallkill Valley in its 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Hampton. William Hasbrouck recorded three saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Hunterdon County field hockey for Sept. 29: North Hunterdon edges Bridgewater-Raritan
Molly Claus had a goal for North Hunterdon as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in North Hunterdon. Emmy Wrba scored the only other goal for North Hunterdon (7-3) with Sara Roberts and Kendall Varty tallying assists. Zaina Ahmed had the only goal for Bridgewater Raritan (3-7) with Cailin Filip tallying 11 saves in goal.
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Thursday Sept. 29: Wall stays hot
Noella Jones and Kaitlin Brice each had a goal and two assists as Wall extended its winning streak to three with a 5-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Micayla Kepler, Kelly Malone and Cory Ferris also scored and Ally Cartinella made three saves to record the shutout.
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Middlesex County girls soccer for Sept. 29: Woodbridge tops South Plainfield (PHOTOS)
Renee Wu scored a hat trick, her first three goals of the season, to lead Woodbridge to a 4-2 win over South Plainfield in Woodbridge. Ella Tom added her ninth goal, tied for the team lead, and Tifany Paredes made six saves to help Woodbridge raise its record to 9-1.
Field Hockey: East Brunswick retains top-dog status in GMC with 3-0 win (PHOTOS)
There was panic on the sideline when Samantha Arnold hit the turf. After trying to hit a through pass, she started limping towards the East Brunswick bench and went down.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5
One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly
The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
HS football: Statewide single-game best performances through Week 4
Through the first four weeks of the season -- five if you include Week 0 -- we’ve seen some eye-popping single-game statistics put up by players across the state. There have been players who have thrown for more than 300 yards in a game, rushed for more than 200 yards, and have racked up the tackles and touchdowns on a single weekend.
Jersey Mike’s coming to Hartford Corners in Delran
Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Hartford Corners, a 215,000-square-foot retail property in Delran, Levin Management Corp. announced Wednesday. The fast-casual sandwich franchise will be taking an 1,800-square-foot lease on the property, which is located at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road in Burlington County. Jersey Mike’s...
