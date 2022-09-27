Read full article on original website
Related
Warren County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Warren Hills and Voorhees victorious
Anabella Jones starred for Voorhees with three goals in its 6-1 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Abigail Sell added two goals for Voorhees, which led 3-0 after the first quarter. Isabella Settembrini also had a goal. Dana Levy scored for Montgomery. Warren Hills 6, Watchung Hills 0. Addie Conaboy starred...
Somerset County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Ridge, Pingry victorious
Catalina Pravda scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter off an assist from Jenna Narleski for Ridge in its 1-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Basking Ridge. Abby Santonastaso made three saves in the shutout and Kelly Weaver kept Hunterdon Central in the game with 17 saves.
Morris County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Morristown shuts out Mount Olive
Jobella Estiverne led the way for Morristown with two goals and two assists in its 4-0 win over Mount Olive in Morristown. Amanda Ramirez dished out two assists in the victory while Jill Cain and Aoife Nerz recorded one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Morris County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Pequannock and Parsippany earn shutouts
Devin Patel scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Kopec for Parsippany in its 1-0 win over Dover in Parsippany. Nick Jones made five saves in the shutout. Finn Powers and Brendan Brady scored goals for Pequannock in its 2-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Bernards rolls behind three Olson goals
Bailey Olson starred for Bernards with three goals in its 6-1 win over Bound Brook in Bernardsville. Andee Costabile added two goals for Bernards, which led 4-0 at halftime. Sydney Incarnato chipped in with one goal and three assists in the victory. Belvidere 5, Manville 0. Sierra Crisafulli recorded two...
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Wallkill Valley downs Kittatinny
Dante Torres scored the only goal of the game for Wallkill Valley in its 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Hampton. William Hasbrouck recorded three saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Hunterdon County field hockey for Sept. 29: North Hunterdon edges Bridgewater-Raritan
Molly Claus had a goal for North Hunterdon as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in North Hunterdon. Emmy Wrba scored the only other goal for North Hunterdon (7-3) with Sara Roberts and Kendall Varty tallying assists. Zaina Ahmed had the only goal for Bridgewater Raritan (3-7) with Cailin Filip tallying 11 saves in goal.
Essex field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Montclair earns shutout; Summit wins
Ceci Cowart scored two goals to lead Montclair to a 4-0 win over Gov. Livingston, in Montclair. Marin Furer posted a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-3). Laura Odabe also scored. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gov. Livingston fell to 2-4-2. Summit 3, Montclair Kimberley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middlesex County girls soccer for Sept. 29: Woodbridge tops South Plainfield (PHOTOS)
Renee Wu scored a hat trick, her first three goals of the season, to lead Woodbridge to a 4-2 win over South Plainfield in Woodbridge. Ella Tom added her ninth goal, tied for the team lead, and Tifany Paredes made six saves to help Woodbridge raise its record to 9-1.
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Thursday Sept. 29: Wall stays hot
Noella Jones and Kaitlin Brice each had a goal and two assists as Wall extended its winning streak to three with a 5-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Micayla Kepler, Kelly Malone and Cory Ferris also scored and Ally Cartinella made three saves to record the shutout.
Hudson County boys soccer for Sept. 29: 10 seed Secaucus, 12 seed Dickinson move on
Daniel Grudkov had a hat trick and an assist for 10th-seeded Secaucus as it defeated 15th-seeded Snyder 8-1 in the play-in round of the Hudson County Tournament. Juan Leon Morales, Jacob Yearty, Michael Perez and Dev Chandarana had goals as well. Leoul Melis and Youcef Abada tallied an assist each and Jaden Bradley had four saves in goal.
Waldwick girls soccer continues dominant run with shutout over Park Ridge
If it looks like Waldwick plays with an added level of chemistry and connection, it’s probably because they do. Between boasting two sets of sisters on the team and a strong youth program in the town to serve as a pipeline, coach Julia Cuddy has turned the school into one of the preeminent NJIC and North 1, Group 1 powers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award; new residence hall opens at Saint Peter’s | Journal Entries
North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award for efforts during pandemic. The Township of North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) has been recognized for its commitment to its residents during the pandemic. The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) presented the Housing Authority with the prestigious Community Impact Award at the NAHRO National Conference & Exhibition on Sept. 22 in San Diego.
N.J. firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at senior center
Firefighters on Friday were at the scene of a three-alarm, early morning blaze at a senior center in Mercer County, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the Ewing Township Senior and Community Center in the 900 block of Lower Ferry Road, according to the Prospect Heights Fire Company.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 29
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 29, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Devils’ depth pieces shine in 5-2 preseason victory over talented Rangers roster
The Devils’ third preseason game vs. the Rangers on Thursday started off ugly. Shorthanded on a penalty kill, Rangers defenseman Adam Fox found left winger Chris Kreider, who flicked the puck past Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek for a 1-0 lead. The Rangers came in with a strong lineup –– filled with star players like goalie Igor Shesterkin, Mika Zibanejad and other staples on the 2021-22 Eastern Conference playoffs Cinderella team. The Devils, meanwhile, had toughness on defense with Dougie Hamilton, John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, but ran with fringe third liners like Tomas Tatar and Erik Haula on their top forward line.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0