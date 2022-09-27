ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Sparta Township, NJ
Roxbury Township, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Roxbury Township, NJ
Morris County, NJ
NJ.com

Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Wallkill Valley downs Kittatinny

Dante Torres scored the only goal of the game for Wallkill Valley in its 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Hampton. William Hasbrouck recorded three saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory

South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award; new residence hall opens at Saint Peter’s | Journal Entries

North Bergen Housing Authority honored with award for efforts during pandemic. The Township of North Bergen Housing Authority (NBHA) has been recognized for its commitment to its residents during the pandemic. The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) presented the Housing Authority with the prestigious Community Impact Award at the NAHRO National Conference & Exhibition on Sept. 22 in San Diego.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at senior center

Firefighters on Friday were at the scene of a three-alarm, early morning blaze at a senior center in Mercer County, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the Ewing Township Senior and Community Center in the 900 block of Lower Ferry Road, according to the Prospect Heights Fire Company.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ depth pieces shine in 5-2 preseason victory over talented Rangers roster

The Devils’ third preseason game vs. the Rangers on Thursday started off ugly. Shorthanded on a penalty kill, Rangers defenseman Adam Fox found left winger Chris Kreider, who flicked the puck past Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek for a 1-0 lead. The Rangers came in with a strong lineup –– filled with star players like goalie Igor Shesterkin, Mika Zibanejad and other staples on the 2021-22 Eastern Conference playoffs Cinderella team. The Devils, meanwhile, had toughness on defense with Dougie Hamilton, John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, but ran with fringe third liners like Tomas Tatar and Erik Haula on their top forward line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
