Alameda County, CA

KRON4 News

Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police have announced the capture of one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia 28, of Pittsburg, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with fellow inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs

The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
SAN PABLO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

6 injured in Oakland school shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation

A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Brooke Jenkins considers prosecuting drug dealers with murder

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is taking a tougher approach to the city's drug crisis. Jenkins said her office will pursue second-degree murder charges against fentanyl dealers linked to an overdose death. She said, "the level of death and misery on our streets is unacceptable. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

