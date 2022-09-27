Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
3 Alameda County sheriff's deputies return to job after getting 'suitable' on psych exam
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three of the 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were relieved of their law enforcement duties after getting unsatisfactory marks on their psychological exams have returned to duty because of a previous oversight of their files. On Thursday, Lt. Ray Kelly said that these three deputies had...
SFist
More Details Emerge About Shocking Double Homicide In Which Sheriff's Deputy Is the Sole Suspect
The double homicide that took place earlier this month in a Dublin, California subdivision has sent shockwaves across the law-enforcement community — and sent a cadre of state inspectors to examine the hiring practices of the sheriff's department for whom the suspect was working. We know that 24-year-old former...
KTVU FOX 2
State investigates hiring of 47 'unsuitable' Alameda County sheriff's deputies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state agency has launched an inquiry into the employment of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were hired despite receiving unsuitable marks on their psychological exams, KTVU has learned. Meagan Poulos, spokeswoman for the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, said that POST consultants –...
Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police have announced the capture of one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia 28, of Pittsburg, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with fellow inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days […]
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland school campus shooting was likely gang-related; 6 victims connected to school
OAKLAND, Calif. - All six people who were shot at an Oakland educational campus Wednesday were connected to the schools there, the city's police chief said, adding that the attack was most likely gang-related. Two of the victims are students, one is a counselor, one is a security guard and...
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
KTVU FOX 2
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
eastcountytoday.net
San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs
The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
KTVU FOX 2
Highland Hospital treats more than 500 gunshot victims this year
OAKLAND, Calif. - Doctors at Highland Hospital – the region's premier trauma and gunshot medical facility – are currently treating three of the six victims injured during Oakland's school campus shooting, and are alarmed at the astronomical rise in gunshot wounds they have seen in the last five years.
Classes canceled today at school where six were injured in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for at least one suspect after six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland. Early reports indicated that three people were in critical condition following the shooting, however, that number has since been revised to two. Police were called to […]
KTVU FOX 2
6 injured in Oakland school shooting
Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after hazmat situation
A hazmat situation temporarily shut down the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station Thursday afternoon, causing delays for riders. BART employees and riders were evacuated just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from a trash can near the escalators. Several of those employees, who spoke with KTVU on the condition of anonymity, said the trash can was pulled from the area and taken outside by BART police officers as it was emitting a strong odor.
KTVU FOX 2
Brooke Jenkins considers prosecuting drug dealers with murder
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is taking a tougher approach to the city's drug crisis. Jenkins said her office will pursue second-degree murder charges against fentanyl dealers linked to an overdose death. She said, "the level of death and misery on our streets is unacceptable. We...
