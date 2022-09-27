Read full article on original website
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
Sunday night's NFL game in Tampa, Fla., will take place as originally scheduled. There were concerns all week that the effects of Hurricane Ian might force the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to relocate their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers (2-1) confirmed Thursday that Sunday's primetime clash against the Chiefs (2-1) is still set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL had selected U.S....
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian.
Two Dead Including Ex-NFL Player in Apparent Climbing Disaster
A former NFL player was one of two rock climbers found dead in an apparent accident in Southern California, authorities said. Gavin Escobar—who played as a tight end for several NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys—was found by rescue crews along with Chelsea Walsh, 33, near Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild after a distress call was issued on Wednesday. Both the 31-year-old former player and Walsh were dead when rescuers arrived. Escobar was hired as a Long Beach firefighter in February after his playing career, which also included stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins. Tahquitz Rock’s steep granite cliffs are popular with climbers, though this isn’t the first tragedy associated with the site. In 2000, two climbers from Los Angeles plunged 200 feet to their deaths there, according to the Los Angeles Times.Read it at Associated Press
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Hit
Herro took to Twitter in wake of the quarterback’s severe injury.
NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches
A contingency site has been selected if the game must be moved due to the Category 4 hurricane.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and team owners to make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team's owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice in Miami and talk about Hurricane Ian impact; Minneapolis selected as contingency site for Sunday's game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers practiced for the first time in Miami on Wednesday having relocated to south Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs to remain in Tampa after Hurricane Ian
Sunday Night Football won't be on the move this week. The Kansas City Chiefs versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night will be played as scheduled at Raymond James Stadium after Hurricane Ian moved through the region, the Bucs announced Thursday. The NFL had set U.S. Bank Stadium, home...
Tom Brady 'Happy' the Buccaneers Are 'Able to Head' to Tampa for Sunday's Game amid Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady also shared on Twitter that he'll be donating to the Florida Disaster Fund Tom Brady is stepping up amid Florida's darkest hour as he heads home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced Thursday that he's donating to the Florida Disaster Fund as he encouraged others in the NFL to do the same amid the devastation left across the Sunshine State from Hurricane Ian. "Happy [we're] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won't be able to do the same," he...
