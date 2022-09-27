Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest scheduled for October 8 in Murphysboro, Ill.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - For the last 12 years, a fundraising event is held that gives back to the community in Murphysboro, Ill. The 12th annual Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is coming for yet another appearance. Now under the leadership of Revitalize 62966, Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest was...
KFVS12
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
republicmonitor.com
Rocktoberfest ready to roll downtown Saturday
Downtown Perryville will be ready to rock and roll this weekend. Hopi Lane Guitar Shop and Perryville Downtown Revitalization are hosting the ninth annual Rocktoberfest this Saturday on the Downtown Square. “This is a great event,” event organizer Bekah Roth said. “This is one of my favorite events of the...
KFVS12
52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held in November
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Bollinger County Fall Festival This Weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Marble Hill) The Bollinger County Fall Festival starts up Thursday and runs through Saturday. Amy Hurst is the board president…. They hold a huge chicken and dumpling and kettle beef dinner starting at 11:30 Saturday at the community center in...
KFVS12
City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman
CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
KFVS12
Scott City Green Day
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. INVESTIGATORS IN...
republicmonitor.com
East Perry Community Fair brings in largest crowd ever
If a person asked East Perry Community Fair Publicity Chairman Fred Eggers exactly what he thought about the fair, he could tell that person one thing. There were a lot of people there. “It was the largest crowd we have ever had,” Eggers said. “Friday’s crowd was the largest we’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecash-book.com
Jackson Backyard BBQ is Saturday
Who makes the best barbecue in town? You can decide for yourself this Saturday at the third Jackson Backyard Barbecue. The event will be from 2 to 10 p.m. in and around Pavilion No. 1 on Parkview Street in City Park. The $20 admission includes samples of barbecue, a pulled pork sandwich, soft drinks, water, beer and live entertainment.
KFVS12
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
KFVS12
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. A fatal...
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau’s Central Municipal Pool closed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” is closed to the general public. According to the city of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, the heating and air system has a mechanical issue that cannot be repaired. They said in...
KFVS12
Lane closure following vehicle crash
The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
cilfm.com
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man
WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee. According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator. Mehner...
KFVS12
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested and one person was injured after a shooting in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, of Poplar Bluff, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, of Poplar Bluff, are being held in the Butler County Jail pending the filing of charges of resisting arrest.
KFVS12
Building for the future Du Quoin
A LOCAL WOMAN IS LIVING OUT HER LATE HUSBAND'S DREAM OF RUNNING A HOT DOG CART. The renovations for the Robert Cherry Civic center in Paducah are on hold following this crash this morning. Cape Comic Con this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. If you would like to dress...
KFVS12
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a gas truck explosion in southeast Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to C-Mart in Bloomfield. He said the only known injury at this time is the...
Comments / 0