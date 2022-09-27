ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
SIKESTON, MO
Rocktoberfest ready to roll downtown Saturday

Downtown Perryville will be ready to rock and roll this weekend. Hopi Lane Guitar Shop and Perryville Downtown Revitalization are hosting the ninth annual Rocktoberfest this Saturday on the Downtown Square. “This is a great event,” event organizer Bekah Roth said. “This is one of my favorite events of the...
PERRYVILLE, MO
52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held in November

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Bollinger County Fall Festival This Weekend

Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Marble Hill) The Bollinger County Fall Festival starts up Thursday and runs through Saturday. Amy Hurst is the board president…. They hold a huge chicken and dumpling and kettle beef dinner starting at 11:30 Saturday at the community center in...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
CHESTER, IL
Scott City Green Day

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash.
SCOTT CITY, MO
East Perry Community Fair brings in largest crowd ever

If a person asked East Perry Community Fair Publicity Chairman Fred Eggers exactly what he thought about the fair, he could tell that person one thing. There were a lot of people there. “It was the largest crowd we have ever had,” Eggers said. “Friday’s crowd was the largest we’ve...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Jackson Backyard BBQ is Saturday

Who makes the best barbecue in town? You can decide for yourself this Saturday at the third Jackson Backyard Barbecue. The event will be from 2 to 10 p.m. in and around Pavilion No. 1 on Parkview Street in City Park. The $20 admission includes samples of barbecue, a pulled pork sandwich, soft drinks, water, beer and live entertainment.
JACKSON, MO
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
SIKESTON, MO
Cape Girardeau’s Central Municipal Pool closed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” is closed to the general public. According to the city of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, the heating and air system has a mechanical issue that cannot be repaired. They said in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Lane closure following vehicle crash

On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
Body found Sunday in West City ID’d as West Frankfort man

WEST CITY, Ill. (WJPF) — A dead body, found earlier this month in West City, has been identified. West City Chief of Police Jon Graskewicz says Ryan Halaska, 35, of West Frankfort has been identified as the victim. His remains were found on September 25 in a wooded area near the 900 block of West Washington Street.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee. According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator. Mehner...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash.
BLOOMFIELD, MO
Building for the future Du Quoin

A LOCAL WOMAN IS LIVING OUT HER LATE HUSBAND'S DREAM OF RUNNING A HOT DOG CART. The renovations for the Robert Cherry Civic center in Paducah are on hold following this crash this morning. Cape Comic Con this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. If you would like to dress...
DU QUOIN, IL
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a gas truck explosion in southeast Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to C-Mart in Bloomfield. He said the only known injury at this time is the...
BLOOMFIELD, MO

